K-State will start its fall 2020 semester one week earlier than planned and will end in-person classes before Thanksgiving, officials announced Tuesday morning.
The move will help keep students from traveling during what could be a spike in COVID-19 cases entering the winter months, said provost Chuck Taber. Students will finish the last two weeks of the semester — dead week and finals week — online immediately after Thanksgiving break, which will remain a full week long.
The first day of classes will now be Aug. 17, with the last day of in-person classes on Nov. 23. Online classes will continue Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, while final exams will be Dec. 7 through 11.
Taber said university administrators recognize the pandemic situation could change rapidly, as it did when it first led to the cancellation of in-person operations, but they’re “pretty confident” in the overall plan as it stands.
“If, God forbid, we were to spike again as the summer goes through — I don’t anticipate that, but we might have to change at that point,” he said. “We’re pretty confident that this is how we’ll do it, and we’re making our instruction plan pretty flexible, and it will be much easier for us to pivot to something different if we have to and as the fall semester goes on.”
Students and faculty will be required to wear masks in classroom settings, Taber said, and strongly encouraged to wear them outside of those settings. No enforcement mechanism will be in place, but vice president for communications and marketing Jeff Morris said they anticipate “K-Staters will share concern for each other and wear masks where required and appropriate.”
“There are obviously challenges in getting compliance from 25,000-plus people, but we plan extensive training and public health education campaigns,” he said.
Officials will evaluate each classroom and lecture hall for what Taber calls their “COVID capacity” to determine how many students could fit in each space without maintaining social distancing.
Taber said K-State does not anticipate mandatory testing students for the coronavirus as they return to campus, saying the university could run into legal issues.
“There are concerns about the Fourth Amendment there,” he said. “However, there will be conditions under which testing would be required — students who are exposed or show symptoms.”
K-State officials said additional details on testing will be determined. Last month, officials announced the K-State Biosecurity Research Institute would begin conducting onsite COVID-19 test processing for students, staff and faculty.
Morris said K-State expects to reduce its budget for next school year by $26 million, not counting K-State Athletics or research funding. K-State will finalize that budget and present it to the Kansas Board of Regents in July.
Individual colleges and departments are developing cost reduction plans, which could include additional furloughs, reducing cash balances and trimming operational costs like travel. Those plans are due by June 15 to university leadership.
Before the pandemic, officials had estimated a 3% reduction in enrollment because of progressively smaller classes over the past few years. That estimate has now been revised to 6%, although officials said they remain optimistic they can still mitigate some of that enrollment drop.
K-State will release more comprehensive details on the fall semester by the last week of June, officials said.
Housing, dining
The housing officials also announced their plan Tuesday, which includes plans for a more staggered move-in schedule to reduce the size of gatherings, different standards and protocols for residents in the halls, modified dining center operations and enhanced cleaning and sanitation practices.
The university plans to have capacity for 4,416 students to live in either residence halls or K-State’s Jardine Apartments. Students may opt to switch to more sparsely populated floors or buildings to reduce the number of people using community bathrooms.
Some rooms will be available for single occupancy, although students with health and well-being needs will receive priority. Those students will be able to pay the normal double-occupancy room rate even for the single room. Other students will need to pay the standard rate.
Taber said K-State will keep its in-state and out-of-state tuition rates the same for classes that are in-person or still maintain a substantial in-person component. However, online classes will follow the in-state tuition pricing model with a “modest” online surcharge.
Although faculty will have to prepare for the planned in-person classes and a possible switch to more hybridized or completely online class delivery, Taber said all the school’s plans have been vetted and recommended by faculty groups, and they are confident K-State professors are up to the task. Additionally, K-State likely will ask its faculty and instructors to help with keeping classrooms clean, Taber said.
“This does create real challenges for our faculty,” Taber said. “They’re the ones who have to do this, and it’s hard. It’s not easy to do, but I’m really pleased that our faculty have been on board with us on this.”
Taber acknowledged that even with the planned resumption of in-person classes and operations, the student academic experience will be different, with more online components to classes, and more content will be available in different formats. Students might have more asynchronous learning opportunities, where they don’t necessarily have to attend or learn material at the same time as their peers.
Classrooms themselves will be socially distanced, and K-State’s Information Technology Services department is working on upgrading classrooms over the summer to allow for easier video streaming.
K-State projects that its fall enrollment will continue to decrease as it has in the past half decade, although Taber said he and other officials expect that it will not decrease by as much as some people might think. The university will have to sell itself to students in other ways, such as by being one of only two Regents universities to keep tuition flat next year.
“We are focused on providing flexible options, because students are all over the place,” he said. “Some students are concerned, coming back to face-to-face (classes), while other classes are concerned about online courses. This will provide the best of both opportunities for students.”
But even then, Taber said he knows students will be anxious about the fall, especially since the on-campus experience will look nothing like it ever has.
“We understand some students are anxious, and there’s going to be an element of that where we try to dispel it as much as we can,” he said. “For example, in dining halls, there’s going to be restrictions on the number of students who can come in to dine. Social distancing, unfortunately, means that it will be harder to connect, but we’re going to do everything we can to overcome that.
“We are aware that there are some challenges, but we think the students will have a great experience despite those challenges.”