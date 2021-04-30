Kansas State University is lifting its limitations on university-related travel out-of-state and internationally next month.
K-State officials said the current travel restrictions will expire on May 17. Until that date, officials said trips affiliated with the university, for students and employees, will remain restricted with the exception of travel within Kansas. Until May 17, officials said exemptions to the travel rule can be requested and must be approved by the department head and co-chairs of the International Risk Advisory Working Group on campus.
In a written statement Thursday, university officials said any domestic or international travel must comply with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s travel and exposure quarantine requirements, as well as travel advisories from the U.S. State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerts.
All K-State employees and students who are involved in university-sponsored international travel must fill out a request for out-of-state travel form and register their trip. Additional forms are required for individuals who plan to travel to a location identified by university officials as an elevated risk location.
Travelers are responsible for unexpected or additional expenses, including costs related to quarantine. Officials said the accident and health insurance policy for university staff does not cover quarantine costs, and travelers are required to comply with special restrictions regarding traveling with technology.
KSU Risk and Compliance Officer Elliot Young will hold an open forum via Zoom on May 12 at 10 a.m. to discuss the new international travel policy. A recording of the forum will be made available afterward. People can also email IRAWG@k-state.edu with their questions on domestic or international travel.