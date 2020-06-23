Effective immediately, people on K-State’s campus — including students, faculty, staff members and visitors — will be required to wear face coverings over their mouths and noses at all times while in public spaces, classrooms and other common areas, the university announced Tuesday.
Coverings also will be required anytime people are unable to maintain 6 feet of social distancing. K-State officials said failure to comply with the requirement could lead to loss of access to certain areas or activities.
Following last week’s news that 14 K-State football players tested positive for the coronavirus, university officials continue to plan to resume in-person classes on Aug. 17 while adding precautions.
When announcing fall plans earlier this month, officials said masks would only be required in classroom settings. This new
“Face coverings help us prevent spreading the virus to others, even if we don’t know that we have it,” said Dr. Kyle Goerl, Lafene Health Center medical director. “This update to the face-covering policy will slow the spread of COVID-19 to help us in our plans to return to campus.”
With the recent spike in Riley County cases, K-State officials are also urging other basic health precautions, such as washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding personal contact and large gatherings, cleaning highly-touched surfaces and staying at home if feeling sick or if exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.
People will need to provide their own masks, and departments can obtain face coverings and other supplies for their employees from the Division of Facilities.
Students and K-State employees also will have to complete a brief COVID-19 training video. Completion will be tracked and monitored for K-State employees through Human Capital Services. Officials said the method for tracking of students’ completion is in the works.
They said anyone who needs reasonable accommodations from the policy may contact the Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator for employees or the Student Access Center.
K-State officials are still working out testing policies and procedures for students, faculty and staff. In any case, anyone who arrives at Lafene with symptoms is tested per Centers for Disease Control and Kansas Department of Health and Environment testing protocols.
Additionally, administrators are working on a classroom plan to ensure social distancing and limit capacity. Officials will evaluate each classrooms seating capacity, ventilation requirements and technology needs, among other aspects, to deliver final classroom plans in mid-July. K-State’s Manhattan campus has over 300 classrooms, in addition to 256 teaching labs.
The university is in phase 3 of its Reawakening K-State plan. Under phase 3, mass gatherings are limited to 45 or fewer individuals, and employees are encouraged to work remotely as much as possible. However, officials said K-State can revert to earlier stages in its plan based on local or state health orders.