Masks will not be required on the Kansas State University campus starting Wednesday.
University officials announced the change Tuesday morning. In a statement, administrators said masks are strongly encouraged but not required while indoors. This is a change from the mandate in place since last summer that required people to wear masks indoors.
K-State interim chief of staff Kevin Nalette said during the Riley County intergovernmental luncheon Monday that updated masking guidelines would be announced Tuesday.
Nalette attributed the upcoming policy shift to changes in COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instead of focusing solely on COVID-19 cases, the CDC is including other metrics like hospital beds and admissions to track community levels of disease.
The updated guidelines mostly consist of shortened timelines for isolation and quarantine. People infected with the coronavirus should isolate for five days, followed by five days of wearing a mask when out in public. This applies to those who are and are not vaccinated.
The university started the spring semester with an indoor mask mandate in place, as well as other pandemic health protocols and flexibility with remote work options for some staffers. Officials said Riley County, along with Saline and Johnson counties, are at medium risk levels for the coronavirus right now. The university may return to masking or other COVID-19 mitigation measures if conditions change in the future.
Masks are still required to be worn in university vehicles or shuttles because of U.S. Department of Transportation policy requiring it. The University of Kansas and Wichita State University, two other institutions under the Kansas Board of Regents system, have not yet changed their mask mandates. The Regents left masking rules and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts to the individual universities to decide and implement.
Officials said signage on campus and information on the university’s COVID-19 web page will be updated soon to reflect the change in policy.