K-State will receive $12.7 million in federal assistance, with half of that targeted at emergency financial aid grants for students.
Congress in late March, passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, meant to help individuals and organizations as they deal with economic losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The $2.1 trillion bill includes approximately $14 billion directed at institutions of higher education, with the U.S. Department of Education in charge of distributing those funds based on numbers of students with Pell grant eligibility and other student population factors.
The department on Thursday made $6.3 billion of those funds immediately available to provide cash grants to students for emergency purposes related to the coronavirus situation, such as course materials, technology, food, housing, healthcare and childcare.
K-State will receive $6.3 million immediately to disburse to students for those emergency needs, once it submits a signed certification that it will distribute those funds in compliance with the bill. In the coming weeks, the education department will give colleges and universities the rest of the funding to help the institutions with costs associated with switching to alternative learning delivery methods.
President Richard Myers in March told the Kansas Board of Regents that the coronavirus situation had cost the university $21 million to date, with the figure likely to increase as the situation continues.
The KSU Foundation also created the #KStateStrong Emergency Response Fund to meet the needs of students, faculty and staff during the coronavirus situation. John Morris, senior vice president of development, said that effort is still in its early fundraising stages, so he didn’t have exact numbers on how much the foundation has raised.
“What I will say, that’s just one way philanthropy has responded,” he said. “Since the early part of the pandemic, K-Staters have been asking how they can help.”
Morris said it’s difficult to differentiate pandemic-related donations and donations that would have happened regardless, but the foundation has seen an increase in donations to initiatives like Cats’ Cupboard, the student food pantry, and existing student emergency scholarship funds.