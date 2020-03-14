K-State announced Saturday that it would limit on-campus housing operations in response to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.
In an email sent to students Saturday, officials said those who meet the following criteria are allowed to stay in the residence halls:
- International students who are unable to return home or find a temporary off-campus option.
- Students with existing health conditions or disabilities that would prevent travel home.
- Students with household members who are ill and have no other housing alternative.
- Students who may not be able to return home and cannot find a temporary off-campus option with other family or friends.
Students will be able to return to the residence halls to pick up medications and computers only; prior authorization will be required. Jardine Apartments will remain open with limited services available.
K-State is also requesting that students who live in off-campus housing stay away from Manhattan if possible.
Officials said this does not change the existing plan for classes starting remotely beginning March 23.