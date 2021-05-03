If Kansas State University is keeping the first in-person commencement ceremonies since the pandemic began closed to the general public.
Graduation events will take place over three days, May 14-16. Only people with tickets will be allowed into K-State commencement events. Previously, K-State opened the ceremonies to any one.
The ceremonies will include those who graduated last year but did not get a chance to accept their diploma on stage. Graduates will receive tickets and can invite up to eight guests each. Masks will be required for all guests and graduates, and physical distancing measures will be in place at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
According to K-State Athletics’ policy, people can carry only clear bags in the stadium. The policy states guests may carry their personal items in small clear plastic bags, including Ziploc bags. Guests also will be allowed to bring in umbrellas in case of rain and unopened water bottles. Tailgating will not be allowed.
University officials said more than 3,000 students are set to graduate this spring, with 2,140 bachelor’s degrees, 700 master’s degrees, and 100 doctorates ready to be handed out. More than 115 students are earning their Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree this year. For the 2020 academic year, more than 5,500 students graduated from KSU. About 1,200 of the graduates from 2020 and 2021 earned their degrees through distance education.
K-State will livestream the ceremonies at k-state.edu/graduation. The ceremonies are expected to last 90-120 minutes to allow for thorough cleaning. In case of inclement weather, university officials encourage guests to text the phrase “KSTATEGRAD” to 888777 on the date of the ceremony they are attending for any weather updates.
In Manhattan, ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. May 14 with Graduate School students. Commencement will wrap up at 4 p.m. with the College of Veterinary Medicine.
On May 15, students in the College of Arts and Sciences will cross the stage at 9 a.m. The College of Education will graduate its students at 4 p.m., and the College of Health and Human Sciences students will receive their degrees at 7:30 p.m.
On May 16, College of Agriculture students will walk across the stage at 8 a.m. The College of Business Administration will follow with ceremonies at 1 p.m., and the College of Engineering will close out the day’s events with students receiving their degrees at 6 p.m.
Students in the College of Architecture, Planning and Design will have a closed recognition event on May 15. Those students will receive their degrees during the graduate school ceremony.
Ceremonies for K-State Polytechnic students in Salina will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina. University President Richard Myers will deliver the commencement address for Polytechnic students.