K-State’s Department of Grain Science and Industry will host a drive-through flour giveaway Thursday evening at the Hall Ross Flour Mill.
The giveaway, intended to give flour to individuals or families in need in Manhattan, will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at the mill, 1980 Kimball Ave. The 10-pound bags will be free of charge but limited to one bag per vehicle.
The idea for the giveaway came when department faculty noticed a shortage of flour at local supermarkets. They pushed to use the university’s facilities to mill 20,000 pounds of wheat and manufacture 15,000 pounds of flour earlier this month.
“We know people are struggling with basic food supplies, including flour. It’s something K-State and the department could do,” said Gordon Smith, professor and head of the grain science and industry department. “We have a mill, we have highly skilled faculty to run the mill, and continued support from the Kansas Wheat Commission and Kansas wheat farmers. It is a locally sourced, farm-to-table, philanthropic endeavor by K-State.”
Justin Gilpin, CEO of the Kansas Wheat Commission and Kansas Association of Wheat Growers, said the organization, which is headquartered next to the mill, worked closely with the university to produce the flour.
“Kansas wheat farmers were glad to help support this project,” he said. “Wheat is a staple food for many Americans and this project by K-State will help put it in the hands of people in need.”
Any leftover flour will be donated to the Flint Hills Breadbasket and Harvesters in Topeka.