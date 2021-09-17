Kansas State University is honoring a Manhattan clan as the Family of the Year during the K-State football game Saturday.
The Buyle family will be recognized during the university’s 93rd annual Family Weekend at the K-State vs. Nevada football game Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Kathy and Ken Buyle moved to Manhattan in 1973 when Ken was stationed at Fort Riley.
According to their application, in 1979 after his Army retirement, Ken became the chief financial officer for K-State’s Division of Biology, and Kathy enrolled at K-State to begin her undergraduate studies in speech pathology and audiology. She continued on to earn a master’s degree in special education, and Ken worked in the division for 35 years until his retirement in 2014. He also earned his master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from K-State.
Five of their six children are K-State alumni, ﬁve of six daughters/sons-in-law attended K-State, and 10 of their 17 grandchildren are alumni or are enrolled for the fall 2021 semester. Including spouses, the extended Buyle family have earned 28 K-State degrees over three generations.
The members of the Chimes Junior Honorary committee select the Family of the Year based on its affiliation with K-State, what family means to its members and the family’s demonstration of K-State pride.
“The Buyle family is a large, close family and they have been involved with K-State for many years,” said Brianna Streeter, Chimes’ co-director of events. “For three generations and many more to follow, each member has left their mark and became a forever member of the K-State family.”