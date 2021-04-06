Kansas State University is ready for three days of virtual events meant to enlighten people and connect them to the campus community.
K-State’s Open House runs online April 8-10. Those interested can find the entire schedule of events and activities at k-state.edu/openhouse. This year’s theme for the event is “Game On,” and features a series of live webinars, virtual campus tours, and question-and-answer panels for prospective students to get a glimpse at the programs and fields of study offered at K-State.
Thursday starts with mini lessons from students and faculty of the Staley School of Leadership Studies at 6 p.m. A Q&A session with K-State engineering students and instructors follows at 6:30 p.m. A Zoom session with Air Force ROTC cadets, as well as a separate meeting for the K-State Student Chapter of The Wildlife Society, are also offered at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Each academic college will host a panel discussion for students to learn more about potential majors and programs of study. Other items scheduled for Thursday evening include virtual Q&A sessions with representatives of the Department of Statistics, K-State Dance, philosophy, and animal science.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, the K-State Symphony Orchestra will host a Q&A, and the Department of Modern Languages will host a trivia game with prizes for the winners. Agricultural education students and faculty have their interactive session at 7:30 p.m.
Friday events start at 9 a.m. with a session on self-care and leadership. A graduate student experience panel is set for 10 a.m. The university will hold virtual campus tours Friday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. A trivia game focusing on K-State history will begin at noon Friday and is organized by the Morse Department of Special Collections and University Archives. A second trivia match is set for 3:30 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday is the Parents and Family Social. Participants will be eligible to win prizes and will learn about the university’s most interesting facts. This event lasts for an hour, and those who are interested need to sign up through the Open House website. Friday evening also features an NBA 2K21 virtual gaming tournament at 7 p.m. Registration for the online tournament is also required.
Saturday will open with a discussion panel at 9 a.m. featuring student researchers in the Johnson Cancer Research Center. Prospective students and their families will get a chance to listen to current out-of-state KSU students share their stories about being part of campus life. The College of Education will hold a virtual reunion at 10 a.m. The agenda for Saturday also includes sessions with members of the fashion studies, biochemistry, geography, mathematics, graphic design and hospitality management departments.
K-State will have virtual tours of the campus residence halls throughout the day Saturday.
At 1 p.m. a KSU biology student will give an online audience a tour of his laboratory and discuss his studies involving small mammals, wildlife management and conservation. Also at 1 p.m., K-State theater students and faculty will host an unrehearsed reading of a short play via Zoom.
Saturday’s schedule wraps up with more trivia matches focusing on history as well as topics in science, technology, engineering, and math. At 5:30 p.m. members of the Family and Consumer Sciences Education program will teach audiences a cake in a mug recipe. A livestream of the Disney Pixar movie “Soul” is also available all three days of the Open House.