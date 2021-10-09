Kansas State University employees will get a week off with pay to end the year.
University officials announced Thursday that all full-time employees will get the week of Dec. 27 to Dec. 31 off with pay. This means employees are not required to use accrued leave between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays when the campus is closed.
Temporary employees who do not accrue leave will have their pay continue as planned. Student employees are excluded from this plan. University officials said if student employees are scheduled to work that final week of the year, they must work in order to be paid. People with questions about whether they qualify for the week off with pay are encouraged to speak with their supervisor.
It was not immediately clear what this measure would cost the university.
K-State spokeswoman Michelle Geering said the university first offered the week off with pay last year. She said traditionally employees would have to use their accrued leave if they wanted to take time off around the holidays.
In a statement Thursday, KSU President Richard Myers said university administrators recognize how hard faculty and staff members have worked over the past year, “and we hope that you are able to take this time to relax and recharge.”