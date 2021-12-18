In this digital rendering, the northwest side of Memorial Stadium is turned into the Tracz Family Band Hall. A gift from Brenda and Ward Morgan will help with renovations to the stadium and rename the band hall in honor of Tracz, the director of bands.
A gift from a Manhattan couple will honor the current K-State director of bands by naming the new band hall after him.
University officials announced Thursday that Brenda and Ward Morgan made a gift to fund the renovation of the northwest side of Memorial Stadium, to provide a designated rehearsal, storage and office space for the K-State Marching Band.
The renovated band hall will be named the Tracz Family Band Hall, after current director of bands and university professor of music Frank Tracz.
Officials did not give a dollar amount for the gift.
Ward Morgan is a K-State alum. He graduated in 1993 with a degree in management. He is the founder of local web development company CivicPlus and the owner of several other businesses, as well as the Midwest Dream Car Museum. Officials said the Morgans have supported multiple programs at the university, from athletics to McCain Auditorium to the College of Business Administration.
In a written statement Thursday, Brenda and Ward Morgan said the Tracz family “is more than deserving” of having the facility named after them. Tracz said he is looking forward to having the band’s equipment, offices and practice areas all in one location — something that’s been a goal of his since he came to K-State in 1993.
“To have the entire athletic band program, including Classy Cats, color guard, twirlers, drum line, Cat bands, volleyball band, pub crawl band and the marching band all rehearse in one building is amazing,” Tracz said. “I was at the dedication of the Bill Snyder Family Stadium, and I will always remember Coach Snyder talking about his family and the football family; I feel the same about my family and the band family. I am humbled, honored, and so very proud to have this band hall named after my ‘family.’ I am so very grateful to all the donors who made this possible. We play for you. Thank you.”
Renovations to the northwest side of Memorial Stadium are expected to start in the spring, and should be finished by the end of 2022.