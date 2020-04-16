K-State will get $3.3 million in additional budget funding from the Kansas Board of Regents after the state legislature allocated the Regents an additional $11.9 million block grant.
Gov. Laura Kelly in January unveiled her proposed budget for fiscal year 2021, which included $111.1 million in state general funding for K-State, on par with last year’s funding. K-State and Kansas’ other public higher education institutions make their requests for new funding through the Regents’ block grant request.
The total $114.4 million in funding for K-State is a 3.2% increase from this year’s $110.8 million in general funding.
In the fall, the Regents had requested a $50 million block grant to allocate to each of the board’s institutions, but legislators chose to allocate $11.9 million — or slightly less than a fourth of the request — as a 2% inflationary increase to last year’s general fund budgeting in March, the first half of the 2020 legislative session. The $11.9 million grant marks the second time since 2009 that the Regents had seen any amount of allocation.
K-State’s total allocation includes $2 million for the university directly; $137,000 for K-State Polytechnic; $1 million for K-State Extension and Agricultural Research programs; and $204,000 for the K-State Veterinary Medical Center.
The Regents allocate the block grant funding proportionally based on each institutions’ share of general funding. Normally, the Regents make this distribution in the summer, once funding is actually allocated by the state, but the Regents moved to distribute the funding earlier so as to give universities more time to plan finances amidst pandemic uncertainty.
In addition to the state funding, K-State will receive $12.7 million in federal stimulus aid to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Half of that must be used directly on student assistance though. President Richard Myers told the Regents in March that preliminary estimates show the university is taking a $21 million hit because of the pandemic. Officials are refunding more than $8 million in unused Housing and Dining contracts.
Regents approve $2.4M in building studies
The Regents also approved $2.4 million to determine the state and actual occupancy of the board’s approximately 1,000 campus buildings.
Each of the Regent universities catalogs deferred maintenance on their buildings, or repairs and renovations to infrastructure that get put off because of high cost or lack of funding.
The only consistent source of state funding for university building maintenance costs has been the Educational Building Fund, which comes from a one-mill statewide property tax. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property.
The fund provides about $40 million each year, which the Regents split among the board’s institutions. The Regents estimate that there’s a backlog of nearly $1 billion in deferred maintenance across all of Kansas’ public campuses.
At K-State, the university this year received $13.1 million from the Educational Building Fund. Officials say that’s the only sustainable source of funding it can use for regular deferred maintenance, and they estimate K-State needs around $500 million in funding to address all deferred maintenance on its campuses, once the complexity of building systems and construction costs are considered.
The two Regents studies will help create a database of consistent data on deferred maintenance for each of the Regents institutions, as well as identify space utilization of classrooms, instructional spaces and offices in university buildings. K-State will receive $839,000 to finance the study’s costs in evaluating campus facilities.
Officials anticipate completing the studies in October.
The Regents approved several five-year capital improvement project plans. K-State’s anticipated projects and their sources of funding in the next five years include:
- $7.8 million for electrical improvements across campus, from several university funds
- $7.6 million for campus parking lot improvements, from parking fees
- $4.7 million for Bill Snyder Family Stadium Phase V east stadium upgrades, from private gifts
- $42 million for Hale Library’s repair and restoration, from insurance claim proceeds and private gifts
- $2.5 million for the Ice Hall physician assistant program renovation, from tuition
- $1.5 million for Willard Hall renovations, from student fees
- $5.5 million for the Multicultural Student Center, from private gifts
- $5.7 million for additions and code-compliance projects at McCain Auditorium, from private gifts
- $16 million for Derby Dining Center renovations, from bonds and K-State’s housing fund
- $8.2 million for Mosier Hall additions and renovations, from veterinary revenues and private gifts
- $49.9 million for the Bill Snyder Family Stadium’s south endzone projects, from private gifts
- $20 million for campus building lighting and infrastructure upgrades, from bonds
- $3.3 million for second floor renovations and labs at Mosier Hall, from veterinary revenue and private gifts
- $150 million for a planned Agricultural Research and Extension facility, from private gifts, a federal grant and restricted fees
- $10 million for a geosciences building, from private gifts and other to-be-determined funding
- $17.8 million for Large Animal Research Center expansion, funding to be determined
- $3.5 million for a marching band hall at West Memorial Stadium, funding to be determined
- $16 million for renovations and Boyd and Putnam Halls, from the housing fund
- $24.5 million for the indoor football practice facility, from private gifts
- $17.5 million for a volleyball arena, from private gifts
- $13 million for an Olympic Training Center, from private gifts
In other business:
- A Regents housing task force recommended that K-State and KU consider requiring freshman to live on-campus, although the task force developed that recommendation before the pandemic. K-State and KU are the only two four-year Regents institutions that do not require freshman to live on campus. The task force advised that the universities only look into that recommendation after the pandemic ends.
- The Regents approved a temporary suspension of board policy prohibiting students from enrolling in Regents universities if they have outstanding delinquencies from prior semesters. The Regents also will allow a temporary change to the tenure track policy that will allow for a one-time extension on faculty’s tenure clocks if they can prove their work was disrupted by COVID-19.