K-State will emergency furlough eight employees from its Information Technology Services department, officials announced Tuesday morning.
The additional furloughs, which begin June 28, are expected to save the university more than $100,000. Since the pandemic started, K-State has emergency furloughed 430 employees in departments that have seen reduced external funding or reduced operations. Officials estimate the furloughs have saved K-State $2.75 million.
Ahead of what is likely to be a challenging year in terms of state funding and tuition revenue, K-State officials expect to reduce the university’s budget next year by about $26 million, not including K-State Athletics or research funding.
That’s in addition to $35 million the university expects it will ultimately lose through the end of the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The KSU Foundation on Monday announced it was opening an employee emergency response fund for furloughed university employees. The foundation will give grants of up to $700 for employees demonstrating financial need or hardships.