K-State is planning to build a new $15 million facility for livestock shows, officials announced Friday at the Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat at the Manhattan Conference Center.
K-State Foundation president and CEO Greg Willems said the planned Livestock Research Competition Complex will include an indoor, closed arena with about 3,000 seats.
“We want this to be an economic asset for this region and this community,” Willems said.
The arena will be climate-controlled, with air conditioning and heat. It also will have some suite-quality contained areas for hospitality engagement, Willems said, as well as dedicated judging booths.
“This is a unique project for us,” Willems said. “We’ve certainly as we’ve gone through this process, we’ve obviously had a lot of faculty and other stakeholders in the equestrian and livestock world involved to find out what is required in the layout and design of such a facility to make it functional and capable.”
The plan includes covering Burtis Arena and some additional buildings such as a stock barn.
The complex will be east of Denison Avenue near Kimball Avenue, just north of Manhattan Fire Department’s main station. The fire station sits on land owned by K-State. The city has a long-term lease that expires in 2035, deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said.
Willems said they’re not proposing to move the fire station out.
Part of the need for a new facility has to do with the accessibility and parking at Weber Arena, near Claflin Road and Mid-Campus Drive. Weber Arena seats 3,500 people.
“Because of where it is, it doesn’t have capability for stock to come in and out,” Willems said. “It’s not easy for trailers and things. Access to it is kind of constrained. We think this location along Denison and Kimball is ideal because other complementary assets are up there.”
The main priority at the new facility will be livestock shows, he said. It probably won’t host things like tractor pulls or monster truck shows, but Willems said that’s not to say it might include some other types of shows.
He said they found that many comparable arenas were doing easily 30-plus livestock shows a year.
“We think the demand is there,” he said, adding that they think the quality of the arena will draw a lot of shows.
The Foundation is raising the $15 million for the arena privately, and Willems said most of that is already committed. He said they’re hoping that other entities might participate with the additional assets, such as a stall barn and covering Burtis Arena, which may cost $12 million to $15 million.
They’re still working through the final design phase, but Willems said construction could begin before the end of the year.
Museum of Light and Art
Bob and Tracy DeBruyn said Friday that construction for the planned Museum of Art and Light will begin construction Aug. 1.
The museum, set to be built on Third Street between Houston and Pierre streets, will feature projections of famous art works as well as a permanent collection of actual works.
The DeBruyns, who own The Master Teacher and are the museum’s developers, said they have raised $24 million in private donations. They have another $20 million in sales tax and revenue (STAR) bond from the state.
“We’ll be seeking over the next two or three years another $16 million to fully endow the museum so that it will never be a burden on the city or anybody in it,” Tracy DeBruyn said.
They expect to conclude construction by the end of 2023 and open by spring 2024.