Starting Monday, Kansas State University will once again require people to wear masks inside buildings on campus.
K-State announced Friday that everyone must wear masks while indoors on university property unless someone is alone in his or her private office or workspace. The university had only removed its requirement last month.
The university is following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends that fully vaccinated people now wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. CDC also recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
All three K-State campuses fall within counties considered to have substantial or high transmission. Earlier this week, Gov. Laura Kelly issued a mask requirement for state employees and visitors to state buildings in more than 80 counties meeting the criteria.