After canceling the spring 2020 commencement ceremonies because of the coronavirus health crisis, K-State says it will allow spring graduates to walk across the stage at the fall 2020 commencement.
University officials said they recognized the “treasured tradition” at K-State. Provost Charles Taber made the decision based on a recommendation from a group of K-State community representatives, and his decision was endorsed by college deans.
“We are committed to providing each student an on-stage moment of honor, something that is not common for an institution of our size,” he said.
“We are very proud of our students and there are many experiences that make their time at K-State special, including celebrating graduation together with classmates, family, friends, faculty and other supporters," he said. "Our graduates deserve to have a celebration of their achievements and a worthy send-off into the next phase of their life."
K-State moved early to cancel graduation ceremonies out of a sense of precaution. Jeff Morris, vice president for communications and marketing, said university officials had decided to cancel the ceremonies to give K-State seniors and their families a sense of certainty, rather than waiting until a few weeks before the ceremonies and cancelling them anyway.
Other schools, like the University of Kansas, are holding out and keeping their graduation ceremonies as scheduled.
The fall 2020 commencement ceremonies are Dec. 11 and 12 at K-State’s Manhattan and Polytechnic campuses. In the meantime, K-State officials are working on a plan for confirming degree work and mailing diplomas at the end of the semester.