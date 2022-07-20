A new pathway to teaching, through the K-State College of Education, is available for career changers pursuing their teaching license and master’s degree in education while working full-time, according to an announcement from the university.
The Kansas State Board of Education recently approved the Master of Arts in teaching residency, which leads to elementary licensure. It is an 18-month online program with three entry points each year, in August, May and December. The equivalent program for those seeking licensure for secondary classrooms was approved in March.
“Many people expressed interest in the Master of Arts in teaching but couldn’t afford to step away from their salary for an entire year while working on their graduate degree,” Debbie Mercer, dean of the College of Education, said in a statement. “Our faculty examined the issue then developed a fresh approach, which has removed a significant financial barrier for many professionals who want to teach in Kansas.”
This new offering provides candidates with a limited apprentice license that allows them to earn a salary as a teacher in a Kansas classroom for one school year while they complete their coursework.
“Educators have known for quite some time that the classroom teacher is the single best predictor of student success,” Thomas Vontz, professor and director of the Master of Arts in teaching program, said in a statement. “Our programs are designed so that newly minted teachers hit the ground running and possess the tools and skills to become the best teachers possible.”
The College of Education first offered the program in 2016. The program offerings are available in 12-month or 18-month formats in elementary education and in the secondary content areas of English language arts, social studies, modern languages, and agriculture education.