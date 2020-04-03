The next dean of K-State’s Carl R. Ice College of Engineering will be Matthew J. O’Keefe.
O’Keefe is currently the executive director of the Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence and professor of chemical engineering at the University of Mississippi. He will start July 13.
“Dr. O’Keefe is well prepared to become the next chief administrator of the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering,” provost Charles Taber said. “With his distinguished record in academia and industry, Dr. O’Keefe understands the impact of engineering and computing on society, knows the challenges coming in these technology-based areas and has the leadership and innovative thinking skills to empower the faculty, staff, students and alumni of the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering to meet these challenges and lead this college into the future.”
O’Keefe’s prior experience includes an 18-year stint at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, where he served as a professor and researcher. He was principal investigator on more than $10 million in funded research and another $24 million as a co-principal investigator, and he’s published more than 140 peer-reviewed and conference proceedings papers.
O’Keefe said it’s an honor to become the dean of the College of Engineering.
“Having collaborated with K-State engineering faculty and students on research projects, and working with K-State-educated engineers throughout my career, there was immediate interest in applying for the position,” he said. “Knowing firsthand that K-State graduates and faculty are highly respected nationally and internationally, and having positive interactions with the professional staff and alumni on numerous occasions, it was a privilege to have been nominated as the next Leroy C. and Aileen H. Paslay endowed chair and dean of engineering.”