K-State officials will ban all institutional travel to certain countries infected with coronavirus effective immediately, officials announced Thursday.
The university banned institutional travel to any country under travel warnings from the Centers for Disease Control or the U.S. State Department. As of Thursday morning, those countries included South Korea, China, Italy and Iran. K-State is also discouraging personal travel.
K-State officials suspended the university’s KSU in Italy program after the country’s government announced it would close all of the schools through mid-March to try to stem the outbreak of the disease in the country. University officials said they were working with students to allow them to continue any of their studies domestically. K-State has 33 students studying abroad in Italy.
Officials said they would continue to monitor the disease outbreak and make decisions on other programs according to CDC and U.S. State Department travel guidance.
K-State’s announcement comes as several other U.S. institutions have suspended programs and travel around the world because of coronavirus. The disease, which originated in China, is confirmed to have infected more than 90,000 people worldwide, although more than 80,000 of those infections were in China.
The World Health Organization reported Wednesday that the U.S. has seen 108 cases of the disease and 11 deaths, although there are potentially more unconfirmed cases.