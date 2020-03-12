In-person classes at K-State are suspended because of coronavirus concerns for the foreseeable future, president Richard Myers announced Thursday morning.
University officials extended spring break by a week to give faculty time to prepare for a switch to online classes. K-State students, currently on spring break, would have returned to campus to resume classes Monday.
Classes will resume remotely beginning March 23. Classes currently online will continue as scheduled. All campuses will remain open to continue to serve the essential needs of students and faculty.
Visitors are urged to postpone their visits to campus.
The university recommended students who are at their permanent homes stay there during the suspension of in-class instruction, and those who are not travel to their permanent homes if possible, unless they cannot return home because of travel restrictions, financial burden or lack of reliable internet access.
Residence halls will reopen at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, for those students who cannot remain at their permanent homes.
Some university and student services may be limited or reduced. Those students who return to campus communities also are encouraged to practice social distancing and good hygiene techniques.
Events scheduled through March 30 of more than 100 people will be evaluated individually, and decisions about any cancellations announced as soon as possible. Athletic events will follow Big 12 guidance.
"The concept of social distancing has been shown to slow a disease outbreak during times of concern with pandemics," Myers said. "This means we reduce the number of times and places that people gather in large numbers or spend extensive time together. By slowing the spread of the disease, medical facilities are better able to handle the demand, which saves lives in the long run."
Myers said the university will provide at least one week’s notice before in-person classes resume, per Kansas Board of Regents guidance.
The move comes after several other universities, including KU, suspended or canceled classes earlier in the week. Big 12 basketball teams are playing conference tournament games in front of limited sections of fans. The NCAA also announced Wednesday that its March Madness tournament games would be played in spectatorless arenas because of fears of spreading the disease.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the coronavirus outbreak, now totaling more than 120,000 confirmed cases worldwide, as a pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control reports nearly 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. as of Wednesday night.
In Kansas, state health officials have reported just one confirmed case in Johnson County last weekend.
Last week, K-State officials suspended the university’s study abroad program in Orvieto, Italy. Italy has become the virus’s epicenter in Europe, with more than 10,000 confirmed cases as of Wednesday night. Eighteen K-State students who had been studying abroad in Italy are now under quarantine in previously unoccupied apartments in the university’s Jardine complex. None of those students have shown symptoms of the virus, university officials said.
This a developing news story. Check back with The Mercury for updates as new information is available.