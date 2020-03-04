K-State has suspended its Italy study-abroad program because of coronavirus fears.
Vice president for communications and marketing Jeff Morris said the university informed 33 students in Orvieto, Italy, about the decision Wednesday. He said the university isn’t aware of any students being infected with the virus.
“This decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of K-State students,” he said. “The university is working with students and local health officials on their return to the Manhattan campus to resume academic studies.”
This decision came as Italy announced Wednesday that it would close the country’s schools and universities until mid-March.
On Friday, the U.S. Department of State raised its travel advisory for Italy to Level 3: Reconsider Travel. The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also raised its warning to Level 3, Avoid Nonessential Travel.
The University of Kansas announced Monday that it suspended its study abroad programs in Italy and all travel to the country as well as other Level 3 countries Iran, South Korea and China.
The virus originated in mainland China in December and has infected more than 90,000 people around the world and caused more than 3,100 deaths, including more than 100 cases and six deaths in the U.S.
Officials said no other programs have been affected.
K-State still has four students in Japan, which is at Level 2, where the CDC advises practicing enhanced precautions.
Morris said the university will continue to monitor the situation and act based on federal guidance.
“Summer and fall 2020 education abroad programs are being evaluated against CDC and the U.S. State Department travel guidance,” he said. “The university also follows this guidance on travel for faculty and staff.”
K-State Education Abroad provided three issues that could lead to canceling or temporarily suspending a study abroad program:
- An elevation of a CDC travel notice for a country to a Warning Level 3;
- An elevation in the U.S. State Department Travel Advisory for the country to a Level 3 or higher — includes a “Do not travel” status;
- A recommendation by the host country or U.S. government to evacuate or immediately depart the host country.