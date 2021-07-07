Lafene Health Center announced Wednesday that more than 70% of the K-State community is vaccinated against COVID-19.
University administrators estimate about 72% of students, faculty and staff on the Manhattan campus received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine since the shots became available from Lafene earlier this year.
More than 16,100 KSU students, faculty and staffers — out of a total campus population of 22,300 people — are now inoculated against COVID-19. That doesn’t account for people who are leaving the university.
According to the university COVID-19 data dashboard, Lafene administered three vaccinations last week for a total of 7,433 since the shots became available on campus. The university’s estimates are based on vaccine-specific information provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment tracking system.
The K-State vaccination rate exceeds the goal set by the U.S. Department of Education and the White House as part of the nationwide COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, which is an initiative to get at least 70% of university students, faculty and staff members vaccinated by the start of the fall 2021 semester.
In a written statement Wednesday, K-State dean of students Thomas Lane said he “would not be surprised” if the campus vaccination rate is slightly higher than 72%.
“There may be some students, faculty and staff who were not included in the state tracking system,” Lane said. “We continue to strongly encourage all K-State students, faculty and staff — especially our new students and employees — to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they have not done so.”
Lane said university administrators “want every Wildcat to be a Wellcat” as the fall semester approaches. K-State is not requiring students or employees to get vaccinated, however officials continue to “strongly encourage” everyone who plans on attending classes or starting work on campus this fall to get inoculated before they arrive.
K-State officials ask unvaccinated people to continue wearing face masks while on campus. KSU students and faculty can still receive the vaccine through Lafene Health Center. The health center is offering single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Once that supply is exhausted, Lafene officials will offer a two-dose vaccine.
Appointments are required for Lafene vaccinations, which can be made through the health center website at k-state.edu/lafene or by calling 785-532-6544.
Lafene Health Center medical director Kyle Goerl said in a written statement Wednesday he is “thrilled with our K-State vaccination numbers because they are a step in the right direction toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Now is not the time to let down our guard,” Goerl said. “We must continue to be cautious, to practice health and safety measures, and to look out for our fellow K-Staters.”