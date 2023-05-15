CHAMBER CHAT
From left, Steve Levin of Able Printing Company, Miranda Hardenburger of Champion Teamwear and Melissa Soldan of the Boys and Girls Club mingle during the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Coffee Break event in 2019 at the K-State Super Store. The store is closing in July after 26 years.

 Staff photo by Savannah Rattanavong

K-State is changing its official merchandise retailer.

The K-State Super Store announced Monday it will be closing this summer after operating in Manhattan for 26 years as the retailer for K-State Athletics. Meanwhile, K-State inked a new deal with Kansas City-based Rally House.