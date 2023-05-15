From left, Steve Levin of Able Printing Company, Miranda Hardenburger of Champion Teamwear and Melissa Soldan of the Boys and Girls Club mingle during the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Coffee Break event in 2019 at the K-State Super Store. The store is closing in July after 26 years.
K-State is changing its official merchandise retailer.
The K-State Super Store announced Monday it will be closing this summer after operating in Manhattan for 26 years as the retailer for K-State Athletics. Meanwhile, K-State inked a new deal with Kansas City-based Rally House.
“After an extensive bid process, we are excited to partner with Rally House as our official team store,” athletics director Gene Taylor said in a press release Monday. “Their footprint in the state, focus on NIL merchandise featuring our athletes, customer service and overall inventory volume was important upon selection. We know our fans will enjoy shopping with Rally House as we begin this new partnership.”
Rally House is a national sports and merchandise retailer with more than 140 locations, including one in 623 N. Manhattan Ave. Rally House will handle both in-venue and online stores, according to K-State.
In addition to the store location in Aggieville, Rally House announced that it will open a second location in Manhattan, the Tuttle Crossing store, located near Chick-fil-A on the east side of town. Official Rally House K-State team stores will also be available at all ticketed venues: football, basketball, soccer, volleyball and baseball.
All locations of the K-State Super Store will close on July 1. The main location is at 520 McCall Road, and the company also has a store at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. According to a press release from the K-State Super Store, adjoining business Champion Teamwear will remain open.
“This is a difficult decision after so many years of the Super Store being a part of our business,” said Miranda Hardenburger, general manager of Champion Teamwear. “We are so thankful for all our loyal Wildcat fans and customers for their support and our team members who embodied exceptional service and Wildcat pride all these years.”
The K-State Super Store was founded in 1997 under the name Cats Closet, updating its name to the K-State Super Store in 2013 after expanding its locations. According to the press release, the company was acquired by Hanesbrands Inc. in 2016.
K-State’s new agreement comes at the end of a 26-year partnership with the K-State Super Store, originally owned by GTM Sportswear, Inc., and now owned by Hanesbrands, Inc., of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which has served Wildcat fans since 1997 when it debuted as Cats Closet.
“We have been fortunate to have worked with the K-State Super Store and their tremendous staff for nearly three decades and appreciate very much what they have provided our fans over the years,” Taylor said.