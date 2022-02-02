A K-State economics professor says people who return to complete a college degree after a hiatus see an “economically meaningful” boost in income both immediately and over time.
KSU assistant professor of economics Amanda Gaulke recently found that students who returned to college to finish a bachelor’s degree earn an average of $4,294 more in wages right after graduation. She also found those students’ incomes grew an average of $1,121 each year after they graduated.
Gaulke’s sample highlighted people born from 1980 to 1984. She determined the average age of a student returning to finish a bachelor’s degree is 27.
“No matter how I looked at the data, those who returned and finished a bachelor’s degree see an economically meaningful increase in income after degree completion,” Gaulke said.
Gaulke teaches multiple courses with a large number of students, and she said she’s noticed many adults returning to complete degrees after taking a break from school to enter the workforce or get married.
“I thought, that’s really interesting, I wonder if there’s been any research into the labor market benefits for these students who aren’t coming straight from high school to college,” Gaulke said.
The study also shows students who re-enroll and earn a degree are significantly more likely to be employed, work more weeks, and work more full-time weeks each quarter. Gaulke said traditional economic literature looks at traditional students, but “it kind of ignores the students I’m seeing.”
“Now there seems to be more of a push in higher education for people to re-enroll and finish their degrees,” Gaulke said. “It seems like there’s a whole niche of enrollment tactics at universities, trying to recruit these students.”
Gaulke said since she conducted her study, she’s become aware of more companies that sell re-enrollment campaign strategies to colleges and universities. Higher education firms like EducationDynamics and InsideTrack offer enrollment management programs and marketing services to improve enrollment figures.
The home page of the EducationDynamics website states: “Our full suite of services and solutions touch the entire student lifecycle, from inquiry generation to market research, marketing, branding, enrollment management, retention, and re-enrollment services.”
Karen Goos, KSU vice provost for enrollment management, said university officials “have been approached by several companies regarding outreach of students completing their degree,” including companies like EducationDynamics and InsideTrack.
“While we have explored different options, we also want to ensure we have set students up for success when recruiting them back to campus,” Goos said in an email to The Mercury. “Many students had a reason for stopping out including financial, social or academic barriers that prevented them from being successful the first time. K-State has a strong desire to make sure we don’t just recruit students, but graduates of the university. As we explore re-recruitment of this population, we want to ensure we have built the appropriate systems of support to completion.”
This information comes as officials at K-State and the Kansas Board of Regents continue to think of ways to improve enrollment across the board.
The total count of students at K-State for this fall was 20,229 — the lowest enrollment figure the university has observed since 1989, when KSU had 20,110 students.
For fall 2019, the university tallied 21,719 students. That amount declined in 2020 to 20,854 students. The decline in enrollment at the university started after reaching a peak of 24,766 students in the fall of 2014. Since that time, K-State enrollment has dropped 18.3%, or 4,537 students.