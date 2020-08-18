For the first time since early March, K-State’s campus on Monday once again was alive with students milling about, heading to their first day of class, buying school supplies and getting a sense of their new surroundings.
After university officials moved the spring semester’s classes to online-only because of coronavirus concerns, they implemented public health and safety measures in university buildings and classes in preparation for the 2020-21 academic year. Some of these actions include offering more options for online courses, reducing class sizes and spacing seats farther apart.
Local public health officials have said as thousands return to the area for school, they expect to see some sort of rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks though how much of an increase is difficult to determine.
While he said he didn’t necessarily feel unsafe on campus and enjoyed being able to see people again, Alec Reduker, a graduate student who recently moved from Boston, Massachusetts, wondered how long that feeling may last.
“It feels like all of the professors and faculty are very genuinely concerned, but a lot of the stuff from the institution is kind of like so we can say we did it,” he said. “I honestly think that it’s kind of unreasonable to have an open campus right now. I’m not complaining because it’s helping me, but that decision surprises me.”
Half of Reduker’s classes are online but even his in-person classes are partly online, he said. Because he traveled from out-of-state and had to self-quarantine for about two weeks, he only recently was able to start exploring Manhattan.
Coming from a larger city whose population is nearly nine times the size of Riley County’s, Reduker said so far he’s seen less vigilance in wearing face masks in the overall community even with the city’s mask ordinance in place.
“I’d say all of Boston is like what it’s like on campus,” he said. “Definitely when I go off campus, there’s way less masks here. It seems like people are less conscious in general, but that’s definitely different on campus.”
Isabelle Cyrier, a fifth-year undergraduate student in nutrition and health, remained in Manhattan to work while the campus shut down, and she said she is glad to see the city “come back to life.”
“I work at the hospital so I’ve kind of been around the virus, so at this point I’m ready to get people back,” Cyrier said. “Masks help some, but honest to goodness, they don’t do a whole lot. That’s why I’m like ‘I’d rather go back to normalcy.’”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks or face coverings when around others outside of one’s own household and when physical distancing is difficult to maintain because they may reduce the risk of respiratory droplets reaching other people.
Cyrier said she feels the new protection measures may help more with easing people’s minds, but everyone is trying to make the best of the situation and she will wait to see what happens.
“I think that the whole K-State experience in general (will not be the same), like football’s a big one for sure because that’s one of the best parts, and then (the dorms), the dining centers, and just all the things we used to be able to do on campus and hanging out with people,” she said. “I think that’s going to be a lot different this semester than previous years.”
Kayla Roles, a third-year undergraduate student in industrial design, said while her classes also are smaller and physically spread out, the environment created by the professors and classmates felt familiar.
“It’s definitely homey coming back here but also being around peers because that was just one of the biggest detriments of going online,” Roles said. “It was just each person in their own space, and they couldn’t really ask anyone for help. A lot of what we do is peer feedback-based, like you get a lot of critique and feedback from the people sitting around you, so it’s definitely nice to be in person and see everybody.”
Roles said she thinks the new safety measures will be helpful and that people on campus are so far doing a good job of following them.
“It’s not normal, but it’s as normal as it can be,” Roles said.