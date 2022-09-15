Kansas State University junior civil engineering majors Jacob Adams of Chanute, right, and Silas Rott of Olathe work on an assignment Wednesday afternoon at K-State Student Union. Neither had an immediate opinion about the student loan forgiveness plan until doing research on it.
Kansas State University students and officials are reacting to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program as Republican governors from 22 states are calling for Biden to rescind it.
The cadre of governors signed a letter to Biden dated Monday. The letter states in part that forgiving student loans under the plan would lead to rising tuition costs at public and private universities and make inflation worse.
The letter, which can be viewed online, states: “Rather than addressing the rising cost of tuition for higher education or working to lower interest rates for student loans, your plan kicks the can down the road and makes today’s problems worse for tomorrow’s students.”
Kansas State University Provost and Executive Vice President Chuck Taber said university officials “work very hard” to keep tuition as low as possible.
“All public university leaders that I know are very concerned about affordability and rising student debt,” Taber wrote in an email, “and they would not increase tuition because of a loan forgiveness program as is suggested by some analysts.”
The student loan forgiveness plan provides up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to those who received Pell Grants, which are awarded to lower-income students, and $10,000 for those who did not get Pell grants to attend a higher learning institution. People are eligible for student debt relief if they earn less than $125,000 as an individual or $250,000 as a household.
The Kansas Board of Regents voted to keep a flat tuition rate for K-State and the other five state universities in June after most universities requested about a 1% increase to tuitions; K-State officials requested a 1.3% boost. Gov. Laura Kelly approved the budget for fiscal year 2023 and maintained restrictions on tuition rates.
For K-State undergraduates, based on 15 credit hours, in-state students will pay $4,744.50 per semester and out-of-state students will pay $12,780.
For graduate students (based on 12 credit hours), in-state residents will pay $5,146.80 per semester and out-of-state residents will pay $11,509.20.
For veterinary medicine students, it’s $11,256 for in-state students per semester and $25,524 for out-of-state students.
Taber said tuition for public universities across the country has been “going up for a while” in response to higher operational costs and lower public support for higher education, and he said he does not see that trend stopping.
“In Kansas, we are very grateful to have received increased state support for higher education this year,” Taber wrote. “Whether any future tuition increases will be due to Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness program is questionable at best.”
Taber said it’s possible that students and families may be willing to take on more debt to pay for college because of expected loan forgiveness in the future, but “that is a gamble I would not recommend.”
Senior entrepreneurship major Consuela Duran said she thinks the student loan forgiveness plan is a good idea, but not an overall solution to tackling the larger tuition issue.
“I’m not saying it’s going to solve everything, but it’s a smaller step to open more conversations,” Duran said.
Ella Jung, a fifth-year senior mass communication major, agreed that she thought the debt forgiveness plan will be a “really good thing” for a lot of students and their parents who may not be able to help pay for school.
“For a lot of people, going to college is a way to improve their life, and they shouldn’t have to be in crippling debt after they graduate,” Jung said.
Senior human development and family science major Nadiyah Gamble said going to college and getting a degree doesn’t necessarily guarantee a person a position in the field of their choice.
“You could be in all of this debt attending college, and then post-graduation you might not even be able to get a position that pays enough to pay your debt,” Gamble said.