K-State students are on spring break this week, and some are participating in community service projects through a university program.
Ten students on three teams are spending the week in Kansas City, Mo.; Iola; and Springfield, Mo., for the Staley School of Leadership Studies’ alternative breaks program.
In Kansas City, students will assist Hope Faith Ministries in preparing and serving meals, organizing supplies, and looking at the root cause of homelessness. In Iola, students will help clean up public parks and trails, and sit down with rural residents to look at ways they can revitalize their community. Participants in Springfield will explore methods for improving environmental sustainability.
Alternative breaks director Kait Long said the program provides a way for students to learn about social challenges through service.
“On the breaks, students serve at local nonprofits whose mission is in line with the social issue the students are learning about,” Long said in an email. “For example, our students serve with Hope Faith Ministries in Kansas City while learning more about homelessness and some of its root causes.”
Long said this is the first time the program is fielding students since spring 2020 because of the pandemic.
“We were excited and cautious to relaunch the program this year,” Long said. “Because plans and recruiting for the program started in December amid high COVID cases, we are not traveling to our sites in Denver and Dallas this year. We are sticking more local.”
Students must pay a $250 fee to participate in alternative breaks, which covers the cost of transportation, food and housing during their trip. If a person chooses to be a site leader, they will pay $125. Scholarships are available for those who are eligible. All participants must complete an application before going on a trip.
Long said this program is great for students who are interested in “building their capacity to lead through service.”
“Each site focuses on a different social issue, so students may wish to attend a break that is related to their major, or one that they are interested in,” Long said. “Alternative breaks are also a great way to get to know other students across campus who you may not cross paths with otherwise. All majors are encouraged to participate.”
Students left Monday morning and will return to campus Thursday.