Although in-person interaction was diminished this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, K-State students and alumni celebrating homecoming did not let that get in the way of upholding purple pride and spirit.
“We definitely moved to a more online approach,” said Daja Coker, a K-State senior from Olathe studying chemistry and psychology. “We did a lot with social media just because we know students are always on social media. And we tried to make sure that we weren’t encouraging large groups of people or anything like that, especially because homecoming is so influenced by people being close together and doing things together and teamwork and things like that.”
Coker is an intern and member of the student homecoming committee at Kansas State. She normally works as the intern of parades, but the homecoming parade was canceled this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Homecoming 2020 kicked off Oct. 18 with sidewalk chalking at Bosco Student Plaza; students also placed spirit signs outside Hale Library. Students from sororities and fraternities organized the spirit sign event.
“They put those on campus and that really brought a vibe,” said Jessica Elmore, associate director for diversity programs for the K-State Alumni Association.
Elmore said she was impressed with the homecoming committee’s dedication to planning the event this year.
“In that regard, our students have been working really hard to think about how can we produce homecoming so that the campus community can participate and that our alumni can enjoy as well,” Elmore said.
Elmore said the committee had weekly meetings and discussed precautions to keep the community safe.
“From that, I feel like they’ve been super involved,” she said. “When we look at our fraternity and sorority community, extremely supportive.”
This year’s Percentage Night benefited the No Stone Unturned Foundation, a Manhattan non-profit organization aiming to help children with special needs and their families. The organization received a percentage of each purchase on Monday night at participating restaurants.
“The core aspects of giving back and showing that K-State pride, I think they’ve been great,” Elmore said.
Coker said people completed more online orders or called ahead to avoid crowding restaurants.
“We really just had to be as flexible as we could,” she said.
Some students and alumni ran or walked in the 2020 K-State Homecoming Philanthropy 5K, a virtual running or walking event throughout the week. This race also benefited the No Stone Unturned Foundation.
According to the 5K results, 328 people participated. Porter Adams of Manhattan received first place with a time of 17:53 minutes. Kappa Delta — Pi Kappa Alpha won as a team with a combined time of 43 minutes.
Midway through the week, students and alumni participated in a virtual K-State trivia night.
“We had a good time and we thought it went very well,” said Alan Fankhauser, assistant director of alumni programs for the alumni association, after the event.
Alumni and students answered questions Wednesday about the university through Zoom.
“It’s just fun to be able to connect this way since we can’t connect in-person,” said Amy Button Renz, president and chief executive officer of the alumni association, during the event. “And we do think virtual events are here to stay. It’s just a matter of how we weave them into in-person events.”
Caroline Gambill of Manhattan received first place, winning a football signed by K-State Football Head Coach Chris Klieman. Jake Unruh of Des Moines, Iowa, received second place and Charlene Nichols of Hays finished in third place.
“It was a good mix of both alumni and students and so that was kind of fun as well,” Fankhauser said.
On the final day of homecoming Saturday, the K-State football team served a dominating 55-14 win to the University of Kansas, the Wildcats’ 12th straight Sunflower Showdown victory.
K-State had 50,394 people attend 2019’s homecoming victory over Oklahoma, but a 25% capacity limit because of the pandemic reduced attendance to 10,801 on Saturday.
Senior John Crosby of Overland Park, who is studying finance and works for the Center of Student Involvement at K-State, said Friday he was looking forward to beating the Jayhawks and watching the game in-person; he predicted a Wildcat win of 38-10.
Crosby said he missed the homecoming parade most this year.
“Being involved with some of the Greek life stuff, it was always fun to be a part of the parades and see them go down,” he said Friday. “And not having a hoard of people on Moro’s gonna kinda be weird.”
During halftime of the game Saturday, K-State announced the new student ambassadors in Marissa Lux and Bennett Shipley, both of Olathe. These ambassadors represent the student body at K-State Alumni Association events.
Coker said it was exciting to see support from the community thriving even with the different approach to homecoming this fall.
“Seeing how like the community took such a different outlook on what we’ve been doing was really cool,” she said.