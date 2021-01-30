A virtual start to the spring semester at K-State has some students adapting to the lack of social interaction and concrete class times.
During the winter break, K-State officials made the decision to switch entirely to remote learning for the first two weeks of the spring semester, which started Monday. This mode will last until Feb. 8. University officials have said this decision was made for safety reasons, as cases of COVID-19 increased over the holiday period in the Manhattan community.
According to the university’s COVID-19 data dashboard, 30 students were in quarantine Friday, with another 18 in isolation. Thirty more students had been cleared from quarantine during the week, and 29 were allowed to leave their isolation space. For the week ending Jan. 22, the university had 19 positive tests out of 507.
Andrea Anderson, junior kinesiology major, said her classes will be offered online even after the university switches back to hybrid mode.
“It really depends on the major and if it’s easily transferable into that online mode of teaching,” Anderson said.
Anderson said these first two weeks will be odd, with a lot less person-to-person interaction and more flexibility with a student’s time.
“It used to be, you’d go into a classroom and sit next to somebody, and make a buddy for the semester,” Anderson said. “It will be interesting to find different ways to keep motivated and studying.”
Anderson said it was not a slow start to the semester for her, as she dives into her upper-level classes more.
“I would honestly say that’s a good thing. I like getting right into it,” Anderson said. “It might be hectic at first, but it kind of makes it easier to get going for the semester.”
Anderson’s roommate, junior bakery science and management major Zoey Knapp, said most of her lectures and labs outside of this two-week period have been in-person because of the small size of the department. Knapp said her lectures have been available online, and she attends one in-person baking lab each week. Knapp said everyone in the department has been following food safety protocols on top of recent efforts to combat the coronavirus.
“Everything is regularly wiped down and cleaned with sanitizer,” Knapp said. “The most annoying thing has been the loss of our tables and the separation of our baking benches.”
Knapp said her class had to split into alternating lab groups, which cut into available laboratory time. She said that led to the class not being able to cover many of the processes and ingredients for breadmaking in a hands-on application.
“These labs would be very difficult to do online,” Knapp said. “There are only so many ‘how it’s made’ videos we can watch.”
Anderson is a residence assistant in the Jardine Apartments on campus and said it was rough having to adapt the job to new health protocols when the pandemic first began to impact the university.
“By the time the fall semester came around, they figured out some ways to get us back to our routine,” Anderson said. “It’s just a little bit of adjustment.”
Anderson said she retains a positive outlook on her spring semester even though everything is different. She said time management has been a bit of an issue so far this semester.
“I’ve just kind of accepted that my classes might not be in person, and adapted to that learning transition,” Anderson said. “Just getting time management down … it can get kind of muddy, in that you don’t have as clear of time constrictions or constraints to guide you.”
Knapp shared that optimistic attitude and said most of the people in her class have that sentiment as well. She said any stress coming from her peers would stem from their internship opportunities, and whether companies will be holding those positions during the pandemic.
“Last semester my internship was canceled,” Knapp said. “None of my other peers had theirs canceled; it’s been difficult coordinating with companies about this upcoming semester.”
Knapp said she is reapplying for future internships. Junior public health major Karson DeWeese said the change in class format for the first two weeks has not been quite as bad for her, as she said she is more introverted than extroverted.
“I know plenty of extroverts who just want to get out and see people,” DeWeese said. “I think everybody would gain a lot of stamina, I guess, for the semester, if they could see their friends, classmates, and even their professors.”
DeWeese said the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is a good morale-booster for people on campus, and the mood is more hopeful this semester.
“People have been taking it with grace as well as can be expected,” DeWeese said.