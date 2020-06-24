Ahead of the planned resumption of in-person classes, the K-State Student Union will reopen Aug. 3 with additional health precautions in place, officials announced Wednesday morning.
All shops and restaurants are expected to reopen, and the building will have spread-out study spaces.
Meeting and event room capacity will be whittled down to 30%, meaning spaces like the ballroom, which typically seats 1,000 people, will only seat 330. Officials expect an approximate 50% seating reduction in general seating around the Union.
Additionally, the typically 24-hour building will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday during the semester, closed on Saturdays and open 5 to 10 p.m. on Sundays, with accommodations for any K-State home football days.
Groups meeting or sitting together at the Union will be asked to wear face coverings, in accordance with university policy, and follow proper social distancing guidelines.
Union officials said they will put in place an enhanced cleaning protocol for high contact points, such as bathrooms, handrails, doors, buttons and other similar surfaces.