The K-State Student Union announced Sunday that it would be closed indefinitely as the university continues its efforts to limit the risk of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“All meetings and events have been cancelled and all services are suspended,” the union says on its website.
K-State started its “limited operations status” on Monday.
The university is telling all employees who are able to work remotely via telecommuting or other methods to do so as soon as possible. Officials said searches for job vacancies are suspended, postponed or must be completed remotely.
K-State officials are also asking all unit heads to identify which employees are needed on campus to provide “mission-critical functions or services.”
K-State previously announced it would limit on-campus housing operations.
In an email sent to students Saturday, officials said those who meet the following criteria are allowed to stay in the residence halls:
- International students who are unable to return home or find a temporary off-campus option.
- Students with existing health conditions or disabilities that would prevent travel home.
- Students with household members who are ill and have no other housing alternative.
- Students who may not be able to return home and cannot find a temporary off-campus option with other family or friends.
Jardine Apartments will remain open with limited services available.
Students who weren’t staying had until noon Monday to pick up medications and computers from the residence halls. There didn’t appear to be much traffic Monday morning prior to that deadline.
K-State will start holding classes remotely next week.
Unlike other universities in more affected areas of the country, K-State still hasn’t made a decision on whether these changes would last for the rest of the semester.