A man testified in Riley County District Court Wednesday that he had woken up one night in 2017 to a man he didn’t recognize performing oral sex on him.
Devonta Bagley, 25, of Belton, Missouri, is on trial for aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary stemming from an incident at a K-State fraternity house in 2017.
The man was identified in court, but The Mercury typically does not identify victims of sexual assault.
The man said there was a date party at the Sigma Chi house on Sept. 8, 2017, and he hung out with his date — a woman — and friends throughout the night. He said there had been some alcohol involved, but he was still coherent. At one point, he said, he and his date went to his room and did sexual acts together.
The man said after his date left, sometime before 3 a.m. on Sept. 9, he went to bed. He said he later woke up early in the morning about 6 a.m. to a man giving him oral sex.
The man said he felt disoriented from just waking up, but he shoved the other man off of him, asked him who he was and told him to get out. He said the stranger, who he described as African American, broad, shirtless and wearing shorts, identified himself as “Dylan” and left after a few seconds.
He said he had never seen the man in his life, he did not have any dating apps on his phone and he had not invited anyone over that night.
The man said he was “in shock” and “embarrassed” afterward, and he wanted to think the incident was a realistic dream.
“I think I was just really hoping it was one of those, but when I woke up I thought it was too vivid,” he said.
The man said he went to sleep again and when he woke up, he eventually told his roommates of what had happened. They decided to check the building’s security footage from the night before, and when they saw footage of a man no one knew walking around the house, they called police.
The men found out another one of their fellow fraternity members also had encountered an unknown man in the middle of the night.
Logan Bird testified Tuesday that sometime that night, he was awakened by a man he didn’t recognize entering his room. Bird said the man didn’t stick around and he left after Bird asked who he was and told him to get out.
Riley County Police Officer Josh Opat said when he interviewed the alleged victim, the man seemed upset recounting the incident. Opat said the man told him one of the windows in his bedroom was open when usually it was closed.
After the incident, the man said he struggled internally and sought help with counseling.
Bagley’s case had been put on hold as he faced similar charges in Missouri. He was convicted last year for sexually abusing two male students at the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2017 and 2018. A Missouri judge sentenced him to more than two life prison terms in that case.
He is a former student of both K-State and University of Missouri-St. Louis.
The trial was scheduled to continue Wednesday afternoon.