With red decorations, dancing and thundering percussion, K-State rang in the New Year this weekend.
Three K-State student groups organized a campus Lunar New Year celebration, which took place Saturday. Showing dances, food, music and other traditions, the day was a chance to bring together K-State’s Asian community as well as share the occasion with the rest of K-State.
“We want to make it accessible to students on campus while showing we are a K-State group and we are dedicated to sharing our culture with everybody else,” said Michelle Le, president of the K-State chapter of the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers.
Lunar New Year is the beginning of the calendar based on moon cycles rather than sun cycles; this year, it started on Feb. 1. It is celebrated in several eastern and southeast Asian countries including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and South Korea.
The Asian American Student Union, Vietnamese Student Association and Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers put on the event at the K-State Student Union Saturday afternoon. In addition to food from Chen’s Chinese Restaurant in Manhattan, photo booths, and activity bags, students also handed out red envelopes, a gift to bring good luck.
The celebration included several performances. A graduate student from the University of Kansas sang Chinese songs, followed by a fan dance by previous contestants in Miss Vietnam Wichita. KVersity, a K-pop (Korean pop) and hip-hop dance group based at Wichita State, and K-State’s Japanese Yosakoi Dance Club also performed.
The performances concluded with a Lion Dance by a team from Lincoln, Nebraska. The Lion Dance features people in traditional colorful costumes performing dances meant to mimic lions’ movements. Lion Dances are commonly performed at religious or cultural occasions including Lunar New Year.
Dancers weaved through the crowd to steady drum beats, the lion costumes blinking at members of the audience.
Sabine Hoff, president of the Asian American Student Union, said at least in Chinese culture, Lunar New Year celebrations are major community events that can last as long as a week, so it was important to the student groups to come together and mark the occasion, she said.
Hoff said spending time with family is a major part of Lunar New Year, but some students are not able to travel and be with family, so the groups also wanted to offer a place for those students to celebrate.
“We want to expose the community to our traditions, to those who haven’t seen a Lion Dance, for example, and bring our community together as well,” Hoff said. “My favorite part is going to big community events.”
Hoff said holding the event at K-State was an opportunity to share culture with others in K-State’s Asian community but also show it to the rest of K-State in a relatable way.
“Through food and singing and dancing, which are so universal across cultures, it’s so easy to share because there is familiarity,” Hoff said.