K-State is using one of its most secure biosecurity research labs to process tests for students, faculty and staff for COVID-19, the university announced Tuesday.
University-affiliated people can get tested at Lafene Health Center.
After the Kansas Department of Health and Environment asked K-State to help increase the department’s testing capacity, the university will use the Biosecurity Research Institute’s biosafety level 3 lab to process tests.
"We have been testing for a couple of weeks now, but as with anything new, we wanted to make sure we could troubleshoot any problem areas before announcing it to a larger population so that we were as streamlined as possible," said Dr. Kyle Goerl, medical director for Lafene.
Goerl said K-State scientists faced several struggles in setting up the testing lab, including establishing new lab space, staffing it, getting approval to receive and conduct testing, and determining insurance and billing requirements.
"It often felt like to steps forward, one step back," he said. "Everyone on the team has different skills and it truly took a team effort to put our collective expertise together to make this possible."
Right now, the lab is set up to run 12 hours and process 270 tests per day, meaning K-State does not yet have the ability to do surveillance, or widespread testing, beyond the university community. That could come in the future, though as researchers work to figure out the logistics of setting up more time at the lab.
Goerl said he doesn't anticipate hitting the lab's daily limit in the short term, but if and when the stay-at-home order is lifted, the lab is preparing for a potential increase in the spread of the virus.
"We feel fortunate to have that capacity but are hopeful we don't get to a point that it will be necessary to do that many in a day," he said.
K-Staters should call their primary physician or Lafene Health Center at 785-532-6544 to determine if testing is warranted.
Staff from the Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and College of Veterinary Medicine will process them the tests. Laboratory staffers have been trained on the new test, as well as clinical and patient privacy regulations.
The veterinary diagnostic lab also has developed a faster COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction, which could help speed up detection of an antigen that helps determine if a person has the virus. The lab’s researchers have already submitted an emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration, and with approval, the research development could help ramp up testing.