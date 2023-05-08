Spring commencement ceremonies at Kansas State University are quickly approaching.
Graduation events at the Manhattan campus are set for May 12-13. The graduation ceremony for K-State Salina campus took place Saturday.
Graduate degrees will be awarded on May 12 in Bramlage Coliseum. The Graduate School commencement will be at 1 p.m., while the College of Veterinary Medicine ceremony will start at 3:30 p.m. Regent Wint Winter will represent the Kansas Board of Regents at both ceremonies.
The Army and Air Force ROTC commissioning ceremonies are also happening May 12. The Air Force ROTC Detachment 270 ceremony will be at 9 a.m. in the Mark A. Chapman Theatre in Nichols Hall. K-State President Richard Linton will present the Presidential Medal at the ceremony. The Army ROTC Wildcat Battalion ceremony will be at 10 a.m. in Forum Hall at the K-State Student Union. The commissioning officer and guest speaker will be U.S. Army Major General John V. Meyer III, Fort Riley commanding general.
The College of Arts and Sciences ceremony is at 8:30 a.m. May 13 in Bramlage Coliseum. Traci Brimhall, professor of English at K-State and 2023-2026 Poet Laureate of Kansas, will be the speaker.
At 10 a.m. is the College of Architecture, Planning and Design commencement ceremony. The speaker will be Sally Linville, creative director of The City Girl Farm, a furniture design studio in Kansas City, Missouri.
The College of Education commencement ceremony is at 11 a.m. USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade will be the speaker. Wade is the recent recipient of the College of Education’s Dan and Cheryl Yunk Award for Excellence in Educational Administration.
The College of Business Administration’s ceremony is at 12:30 p.m. The speaker will be Larry Kendall, founding partner and chairman emeritus of The Group, Inc., a Colorado real estate company with 250 sales partners in seven offices in Colorado.
At 2:30 p.m., the College of Agriculture will hold its ceremony. Kay Stinson, vice president of human resources at Mountaire Farms, will be the speaker. She also serves as the vice chair for the Women in Meat Industry Network.
Following at 4:30 p.m., the College of Health and Human Sciences will have its ceremony. The speaker will be Kelsie Salazar, registered nurse care coordinator-education for the University of Kansas Medical Center.
At 6:30 p.m. May 13, K-State commencement ceremonies wrap up with the College of Engineering. Lewis “Lou” Von Thaer, president and CEO of international research and development firm Battelle, will be the speaker.
University administrators will award more than 2,100 bachelor’s degrees, more than 500 master’s degrees, and more than 90 doctorates this year. Officials said more than 115 students are earning multiple degrees this school year.
Many of those students will serve as speakers, vocalists and musicians at the commencement ceremonies.
• David Ochner, senior in electrical engineering from Fort Riley, will be the organist at commencement for the Graduate School at 1 p.m. and the College of Veterinary Medicine at 3:30 p.m., both on May 12 in Bramlage Coliseum; and the College of Education at 11 a.m., the College of Business Administration at 12:30 p.m., the College of Agriculture at 2:30 p.m., the College of Health and Human Sciences at 4:30 p.m., and the College of Engineering at 6:30 p.m., all on May 13 in Bramlage Coliseum.
• Paige Padgett, senior in vocal performance from Lansing, will sing the national anthem and alma mater at commencement for the College of Arts and Sciences at 8:30 a.m. May 13.
• Samantha Brethour, bachelor’s candidate in management from Lenexa, will deliver student remarks at commencement for the College of Business Administration at 12:30 p.m. May 13.
• Claire Severance, junior in music education from Lenexa, will sing the national anthem and alma mater at commencement for the College of Education at 11 a.m. May 13.
• Sarah Bonavia of Manhattan, and Kaitlin Marley of Beatrice, Neb., both doctoral candidates in veterinary medicine, will sing the national anthem at the College of Veterinary Medicine commencement ceremony at 3:30 p.m. May 12.
• Audrey Burgoon, bachelor’s candidate in secondary speech education from Salina, will give the student commencement address for the College of Education at 11 a.m. May 13.
• Kolby Van Camp, master’s student in mass communications from Topeka, will sing the national anthem and alma mater at commencement for the College of Business Administration at 12:30 p.m.
• Christopher Burrell, bachelor’s candidate in mechanical engineering from Wichita, will give the student address at commencement for the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at 6:30 p.m. May 13.
• Haley Jacques, bachelor’s candidate in family and consumer sciences education from Wichita, will give the student address at commencement for the College of Health and Human Sciences at 4:30 p.m. May 13.
• Bairon Madrigal, doctoral candidate in veterinary medicine from Tamarac, Fla., will deliver the student address at commencement for the College of Veterinary Medicine at 3:30 p.m. May 12.
• Jenika Hazelbaker, bachelor’s candidate in agronomy from Wentzville, Missouri, will be the student commencement speaker for the College of Agriculture at 2:30 p.m. May 13.
• Bryston Warren, bachelor’s candidate in agricultural economics from Odell, Neb., will deliver student reflections at commencement for the College of Agriculture at 2:30 p.m. May 13.
More information for graduates and their families about spring commencements can be found online at k-state.edu/graduation.