Recruitment events for sororities at Kansas State University are taking place a week later than usual.
University officials announced that a more traditional version of sorority recruitment, or rush week as it’s known, will take place during the first week of classes Aug. 26 to 29. The actual first round of recruitment will take place via video conferencing from Aug. 22 to 25 during new student orientation. Panhellenic Council director of recruitment Alexandria Wilson said the change stems from a scheduling conflict with Your Wildcat Welcome, the university’s introductory programming for incoming freshmen. The event is from Wednesday through Sunday and includes sophomores who started at K-State during the pandemic.
“The new program for freshmen took up our main days we usually do recruitment,” Wilson said. “So, we ended up making the first round of recruitment available through video.”
The virtual round of meet-and-greets will help sorority leaders get to know potential new members and learn more about their interests within Greek life. The change in recruitment plans stems from a scheduling conflict this year, but last year it was borne from pandemic response. Wilson said the fall 2020 recruitment plan was changed about two days before events started. At the time the National Panhellenic Council alerted Greek life organizations across the country of the need to switch to virtual events because of COVID-19.
Wilson said this took the form of staggered Zoom calls with students interested in joining sororities. She said all the information provided in the first round of recruitment “can be learned through video anyway,” so the choice to make it virtual once again “just made more sense.”
The second round of rush week will feature in-person events focusing on philanthropy and community service in the evenings of Aug. 26 and 27. A full day of in-person recruitment programs is slated for Saturday, Aug. 28, including sorority house tours. On Aug. 29, students who pledged interest in any of the KSU sororities will open what are called bid cards to learn which Greek organization invited them to become a member. New members will gather on the lawn of Anderson Hall to meet their new sorority sisters.
Wilson, a senior strategic communications major, is in her second year of serving on the Panhellenic Council. She also serves as the judicial chairman for the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She said Greek life at K-State is different in that it’s not directly tied to the university, which means the Panhellenic and Interfraternity councils more directly oversee and govern the actions of Greek organizations. She said all Greek groups on campus are following rules requiring masks in indoor public spaces.
“Any freshmen and all our members will wear masks for in-person rounds and taking other necessary steps to manage the risk of COVID,” Wilson said. “Otherwise, we’re pretty much going back to normal.”
Wilson said about 500 potential new sorority members registered so far this year. Last year, 560 women were interested in joining a sorority. Wilson said Greek life in general is seeing a decline nationwide, however with increased promotion of virtual events and extended registration periods, she does not see that as a “huge loss.”
“We do also have continuous open bidding (like fraternities),” Wilson said. “Even if ladies don’t go through the formal bidding process, chapters will start doing that after Aug. 22 and chat with women who want to join informally.”
Students are still expected to attend their regular classes during rush week. More information on sorority recruitment and a link to register for the week’s events is available on the Fraternity and Sorority Life website, fslatkstate.com.
Recruitment for fraternity chapters at K-State is an informal, year-round process. Chapters actively recruit for new members throughout each semester. Students interested in joining a fraternity on campus can submit their information and learn more about the KSU chapters through the FSL website.
Wilson said the pandemic hit sororities and fraternities at K-State “pretty hard” and changed a lot of people’s perspectives on Greek life.
“We have to be very intentional about the relationships we’re building,” Wilson said. “Our leadership is adaptable, we’re keeping people’s health and safety in mind at all times, and everything we do affects everyone living in Manhattan as well as our campus. It’s just about being super mindful of the impact we have on other communities, and we’ll continue to keep that mindset as we get into in-person events.”