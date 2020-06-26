K-State will reopen Hale Library’s second floor on Wednesday for the first time since the building suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage in May 2018, officials announced Friday.
The library initially will resume offering services between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those services will include the IT help desks, printers, computer stations and study seating, but students will not be able to check out equipment. Course reserves will be available but will be subject to a 72-hour quarantine period when returned, officials said.
Library visitors will be required to wear masks, per university policy, and only the second floor entrance will be open initially.
Staff also ask that visitors follow social distancing policies throughout the second floor, and staff will space out furniture and restrict the number of available computers and printers.
Small materials like staplers and dry erase markers will be removed, and equipment will be cleaned frequently.
Approximately 85% of Hale Library suffered damage in May, 2018 when an attic fire spiraled into a campus disaster. Library officials have worked for two years to remodel. Officials plan to reopen the third and fourth floors of the library with the start of the 2021 spring semester.