K-State senior Tess Fairbanks is the recipient of a Fulbright grant from the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.
Fairbanks, senior in secondary education and Spanish, Onaga, will be placed at a teacher training college in Argentina as an English teaching assistant through the Fulbright program. In addition to teaching, she will have the opportunity to engage with the local community.
“I am so excited to share my passion for language education with other future teachers and to exchange our unique perspectives and cultures,” said Fairbanks. “While in Argentina, I cannot wait to teach English by sharing my life as a rural Kansan while simultaneously working to expand my Spanish skills. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and the lasting impact it will have on both my future students and me.”
The Fulbright programs create international educational exchange opportunities to increase mutual understanding between the people of the U.S. and the people of other countries. Fulbright grant recipients receive round-trip transportation, tuition when applicable and a monthly living stipend for one academic year abroad.
“We are so pleased that Tess has been awarded the exciting opportunity to teach English in Argentina through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program,” said Beth Powers, director of K-State’s Office of Nationally Competitive Scholarships. “Whether teaching English, taking courses for a degree or conducting research, Fulbright offers the experience of a lifetime to graduating seniors, graduate students and alumni. Tess joins a group of talented K-State Fulbright alumni who have profited from this valuable experience.”
At K-State, Fairbanks has held leadership roles with several campus organizations, including president and secretary of the Student Success Ambassadors and vice president of Sigma Delta Pi National Spanish Honor Society.
She has also been involved in the K-State Honors Program, the Iota Xi chapter of the Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society, Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society, International Buddies, and the Onaga Historical Society.
Fairbanks’ honors at K-State include the Spring 2023 College of Education Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award, the Distinguished University Scholar Scholarship, the Tomorrow’s Teacher Scholarship, the National Merit Scholarship, the Judith Cain Scholarship, and Summa Cum Laude graduation honors.
Tess Fairbanks is the daughter of Deanna and John Fairbanks and a graduate of Onaga High School.