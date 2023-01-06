Kansas State University has hired a new leader for the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art.
Kent Michael Smith will become the museum’s new director March 1. Smith currently serves as deputy director of the Madison Museum of Modern Art in Madison, Wisconsin.
K-State President Richard Linton made Smith’s appointment following a national search.
As Beach Museum director, Smith will lead museum staff, set programming priorities and oversee all operations and activities of the museum.
University officials said Thursday that he will provide leadership, vision and direction for the museum’s development initiatives and will guide the museum in the creation of workplace and programmatic diversity, equity and inclusion. Smith also will direct the museum’s future strategic plan update and serve as the curatorial authority on the university’s collections.
“Kent has an extensive background in museum strategy, management and philanthropic success,” Linton said in a statement, “and we’re very thankful to have him joining the university in this role, as his skillset will enable us to grow the success of the Beach Museum of Art to the next level.”
Smith has served in his current role at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art since 2021. In that position, he oversees museum functions that include administration, finance, human resources, exhibition installations, facilities, branding and communications.
“It’s thrilling to join the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at this pivotal moment as we continue to shed the ongoing effects of the pandemic and look to reestablish how museums can best serve their ever-changing and adapting audiences,” Smith said in a statement Thursday.
Before joining the Madison museum, Smith served as director of communications and marketing for Contemporary Arts Museum Houston in Houston, Texas, and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, Missouri. He also has served as the museum coordinator at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art in Overland Park. Smith has delivered lectures, presentations and guest curator appointments across the state of Kansas and has been a member of the American Association of Museums since 2004.
Smith earned a bachelor of fine arts from Emporia State University and a master of fine arts from Ohio University. He served as an instructor, art editor/curator and assistant registrar/preperator at Ohio University.