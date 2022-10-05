The Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus received a $10 million gift to launch new aerospace teaching and learning facilities.
K-State officials announced Wednesday that California-based company General Atomics Aeronautical Systems gave the institution $10 million to create the General Atomics Aerospace Innovation Ramp.
The so-called Innovation Ramp will consist of several buildings that will encompass the southernmost portion of the KSU-Salina campus on what used to be Schilling Air Force Base land. K-State Salina’s campus master plan calls for this space to eventually be home to the Kansas Advanced Simulation Center, the K-State Salina Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence, Aviation Maintenance Training Center, Advanced Composites Lab and other auxiliary buildings.
According to a statement from KSU officials, the multimillion-dollar gift will help the campus “meet the needs of the ever-changing aerospace industry.”
Officials said the goal is to make K-State Salina one of the premier institutions in the U.S. for aerospace education.
K-State President Richard Linton said in a statement that the new Innovation Ramp will set the K-State Salina campus apart from other aerospace-focused institutions “through the research and education it will provide.”
General Atomics has partnered with the Salina campus since 2017. K-State officials said the company’s gift marks the largest corporate gift to an academic program in the university’s history.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said the partnership between KSU and General Atomics will help the campus expand and grow its operations.
“General Atomics’ investment in K-State is a testament to the university’s education program and an investment in the future of American aviation,” Moran said.
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems CEO Linden Blue said he is excited about what the ramp will provide to the current challenges facing the industry.
“We have been working with K-State Salina for several years and recognize that now is the time to invest in the Aerospace and Technology campus,” Blue said. “Their campus has a laser-focused vision to be a leader in aerospace and technology, and we are ready to support them in this vision.”