SALINA — High-pitched buzzing reverberated through a K-State Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus hangar Wednesday as part of a national drone competition.

K-State Salina hosted the First Responder Unmanned Aircraft System Indoor Challenge, which is sponsored by the National Institute for Standards and Technology. The competition featured several teams of drone enthusiasts from around the country who assembled their own version of a drone that can operate indoors, in disaster or law enforcement situations, without GPS assistance. The teams competed for a chance at winning $685,000 in total prize money, plus a chance to demonstrate the winning drone design at a live competition.