Two cameras mounted on each side of a K-State Parking Services vehicle’s roof are used to read license plates on cars in campus parking lots. The goal of Parking Services is to simplify the parking permitting process on campus.
K-State Parking Services enforcement supervisor Parrish Quick drives a Chevy Impala that’s been fitted with new license plate scanning equipment to demonstrate how the program works. Parking Services started using the system across campus in early September.
Two cameras mounted on each side of a K-State Parking Services vehicle’s roof are used to read license plates on cars in campus parking lots. The goal of Parking Services is to simplify the parking permitting process on campus.
Staff photo by AJ Dome
K-State Parking Services enforcement supervisor Parrish Quick drives a Chevy Impala that’s been fitted with new license plate scanning equipment to demonstrate how the program works. Parking Services started using the system across campus in early September.
Kansas State University Parking Services is implementing a new license plate scanning technology in an effort to simplify on-campus parking.
Parking services director Jeff Barnes told The Mercury the department wanted to find ways to make patrolling parking lots more efficient and cost effective. He said right now his department spends about $40,000 annually to print and issue hanging tag parking permits. At a cost of about $210,000, he said the new Flex parking management software and associated equipment will pay for itself in about five years through the savings.
License plate information is what’s used to issue parking permits regardless, Barnes said, but in the near future, K-State won’t issue a hanging tag.
Parking permit details are viewable to parking enforcement officers in their vehicles via a dashboard-mounted tablet with the Flex software installed. Two cameras affixed to the roof of the vehicle aiming in opposite directions scan plates on both sides of the car.
“The software changes a picture into data,” Barnes said, “and then it sends that data to our system and compares plates.”
Barnes said parking services has three vehicles outfitted with cameras and software, and his staff is “still working out some of the kinks.”
“As (parking enforcement officers) drive by, it’ll show on their tablet what we call ‘hits,’” Barnes said. “If they don’t have the right permit, or don’t have one at all, it’ll show a ‘hit’ in red. If they’re valid, then it’ll show as green. There are various different shades of colors used for different information. That’s what we’re trying to get to.”
The cameras are provided by Genetec of Montreal, Canada, while the software comes from T2 Systems of Indianapolis, Ind. Barnes said T2 Systems incorporates plenty of firewall protection and encryption to keep license plate information safe from potential hacks. He said the system also purges itself of parking information about every 30 days for security and storage purposes. Additionally, the new software helps tally occupancy in parking lots and the parking garage.
Enforcement officers began using the new system regularly in the first week of September. Barnes said it’s made quick work of patrolling multiple lots several times a day.
“One of our big parking lots, the west stadium lot down by St. Isidore’s and the west stadium building, it would take us about an hour or more to walk through there and check all the permits,” Barnes said. “Now we can do it in about 20 minutes.”
Parking services enforcement supervisor Parrish Quick demonstrated how the system works by driving through the parking lot just north of Umberger Hall. The software, which operates on a cellular connection, beeps as the rooftop cameras read and photograph license plates of parked cars.
If a vehicle is already permitted to park on campus, the software will bring up that car’s plate information in green lettering. If it’s not permitted or if a person’s time allotment has expired, the lettering shows as red and the tone of the beeps change.
Quick said he and other officers appreciate the new license plate scanning tech.
“This system does it all for us,” Quick said. “It makes what we have to do a whole lot easier.”
Right now, there are three full-time parking enforcement officers, in addition to Quick. Quick has worked for K-State for more than 20 years, eight of those as a campus police officer. He said the new plate scanning system helps keep parking enforcement officers out of the weather.
“It gives them a more climate-controlled environment, being in the car versus outside,” Quick said. “It saves on personal wear and tear.”
Barnes said this new system also will help manage parking in the on-campus garage. It will eliminate the need for gates at the entrance and will allow people to pay for parking as they enter the garage, instead of when they leave. It also will remove the need to have the parking garage staffed. Barnes said he does not anticipate parking garage rates to increase as those changes take place next year.
Additionally, Barnes is asking people to avoid backing into or pulling completely through parking spaces, to allow the cameras to read a person’s plate. He said people can get a solution to that issue in the form of a special front license plate with a numerical ID that matches their parking information logged in the system. The plate attaches to a car’s front bumper, and Barnes said parking services has sold about 400 such front-facing plates so far.
Barnes said some form of physical parking permit for vendors or media will likely always exist, but the process for applying for a permit will not change. People can go to the Parking Services website and click on the Online Parking Portal link. From there, they create an account where they can submit their plate information to receive a parking pass for whatever timeframe they need. People can pay for parking, review any citations or get a new permit through the website or an app they can download on their phone.