Kansas State University Parking Services is implementing a new license plate scanning technology in an effort to simplify on-campus parking.

Parking services director Jeff Barnes told The Mercury the department wanted to find ways to make patrolling parking lots more efficient and cost effective. He said right now his department spends about $40,000 annually to print and issue hanging tag parking permits. At a cost of about $210,000, he said the new Flex parking management software and associated equipment will pay for itself in about five years through the savings.