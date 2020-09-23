K-State on Wednesday announced that it is readjusting its fall commencement ceremony dates on the Manhattan campus.
Fall commencement for the Manhattan campus will happen Friday, Nov. 20, Saturday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 22. Ceremonies for the Polytechnic campus in Salina will remain on Nov. 20 as K-State previously announced in June.
K-State provost Chuck Taber said a change in Bramlage Coliseum’s availability allowed the university to move commencement ceremonies in Manhattan to a weekend.
“The earlier dates for commencement ceremonies are consistent with our efforts to reduce risk for students, their families and their communities by reducing the need for students to travel,” he said in a letter. “We also recognize that ceremonies hosted on the weekend may make it easier for students and their families to participate.”