Kansas State University officials are restructuring a few administrative roles in a move they say will improve university operations.
K-State President Richard Linton and Provost Chuck Taber wrote in a statement Wednesday that university administrators are making changes to the human resources, information technology, data analytics and risk functions departments, effectively June 11.
The new changes include shifting human resources from reporting to Linton directly, to reporting to the vice president for administration and finance, a role filled by Ethan Erickson since last year. University officials will begin a national search for a new chief human resources officer in the coming weeks, as the role of vice president for human capital services is redefined as chief HR officer/associate vice president.
The IT department also will begin reporting to the vice president for administration and finance, rather than Linton. Officials will conduct a national search for a new chief technology officer, as part of the plan to redefine the role of vice president for information technology.
Linton and Taber wrote that another big change coming to K-State is the creation of an Office of Risk and Compliance. Officials established a new chief risk and safety officer position within Erickson’s office, and K-State will have a national search to fill the position. The person chosen to become the chief risk and safety officer will work with the university’s environmental health and safety department and public safety to coordinate risk management-related functions around campus.
Other changes coming to the university’s organizational structure include moving the business intelligence and data analytics functions to the Office of Institutional Research and Assessment. Right now, the IT department is handling those functions. The university’s internal audit function also will move; Linton will handle administrative reporting directly, rather than Erickson.
“We know we must have a much stronger operational infrastructure in place if we are going to be successful in moving forward with a bold strategic plan,” Linton and Taber wrote. “We can no longer wait to address some foundational areas that must be optimized as critical enablers of our vision.”
University officials want these changes to be in effect for the new fiscal year coming in July. Linton and Taber wrote the university is forming a small transition project team to work with department leaders and staff to “complete the necessary staffing work needed to implement the reassignment of units and staff by early June.”
“Change will not happen overnight, but know that we are committed to doing everything we can to create an environment where our faculty, staff and students can work as efficiently and effectively as possible — and where university operations are elevating our collective impact at every turn,” Linton and Taber wrote.
The administrative changes are part of the university’s Next-Gen K-State strategic plan, the focus of which is on reinforcing the core values and mission of the university as a land-grant institution, or a university that has scientific, agricultural and military science components.