A Kansas State University professor is working on ways to reduce the risk of lead in soil and lead poisoning in children.
Ganga Hettiarachchi (pronounced HAY-tee-ar-ah-chee), professor of soil and environmental chemistry in the university’s Department of Agronomy, recently received a three-year $700,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to reduce exposure to lead in soil, especially among children under age 6.
Most of her work will be done in neighborhoods around Kansas City, Missouri, including 10 to 12 Brownfield sites, or land previously developed that is no longer used and has known or suspected lead contamination.
“In some neighborhoods in Kansas City, the child lead poisoning rate is nine times higher than the average rate in the nation,” Hettiarachchi said.
As many as 500,000 children in the U.S. under age 6 have blood lead levels higher than what is considered safe by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year, the CDC lowered that safe figure, or blood lead reference value, from 5 to 3.5 micrograms per deciliter. The CDC receives about four million tests per year.
According to CDC data, in 2012 6.1% of children under age 6 in Kansas had blood lead levels greater than 5 micrograms per deciliter. Workers tested more than 24,000 children under 6 out of about 244,000 in total across the state. The most recent year of CDC testing data for Kansas is 2018. For that year, the rate of children with blood lead levels greater than 5 micrograms per deciliter was 4.7%. Workers tested 5,795 children under 6 out of 228,400 in the state.
The last countywide tally of child blood lead levels was in 2012. In Riley County that year, 3% of children under age 6 tested for blood lead levels greater than 5 micrograms per deciliter. Of the 5,645 children in that age group in the county, officials tested 369.
“In many of the soils we test in Manhattan, especially in school gardens and the Jardine housing gardens, the lead level is sometimes below average,” Hettiarachchi said. “That’s good news, but it doesn’t mean we might not have a lead issue.”
Exposure to even low levels of lead can cause damage over time, especially to children. Lead exposure can stunt childhood brain development, as well as cause damage to the brain and nervous system in children and adults, among other health risks.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports that lead-based paint and contaminated dust are the most common sources of exposure in the United States. Soil often becomes contaminated from natural weathering of exterior-based paint from houses and other structures. Areas around houses built before 1978 — when lead-based paint was banned — are more susceptible to lead contamination.
“I think protecting children from lead should be the first line of defense,” Hettiarachchi said. “We do a very good job of removing and taking care of these lead issues associated with paint, but still we’re not really using all of the science available to take care of the soil.”
Hettiarachchi said basic soil chemistry — like adding phosphorus sources to soil or applying mulch or wood bark in home landscapes — could be key to reducing direct exposure to lead. She said urban soils are challenging to mitigate because of mixing with building materials and other debris over time, which may or may not also have lead in it.
Hettiarachchi’s research team will build test plots in each area and use chemical extractions to determine the best way to decrease the so-called bioavailability of lead to children and adults. To her knowledge, there are no other studies conducting research on lead mitigation efforts for urban soils.
“Dr. Hettiarachchi’s study is an excellent example of how research that is being done at K-State is being applied to directly improve the lives and health of people in our state and around the world,” K-State vice president for research Dave Rosowsky said in a statement.
Hettiarachchi said she hopes to extend her research into other cities and make people aware of the risks of soil lead contamination.