A Kansas State University psychologist researcher discovered that artificial intelligence could help create accurate personality tests for job candidate selection tools, among other tasks.
Tianjun Sun, assistant professor of Psychological Science at K-State, conducted the study, “How well can AI chatbot infer personality?: Examining psychometric properties of machine-inferred personality scores,” with researchers from other universities.
According to K-State, the study published by The Journal of Applied Psychology included more than 1,500 undergraduate students to determine whether a person’s conversation with an AI chatbot could extract personality-related information.
“Our study provides promising support for the future of machine learning techniques in personality assessment,” Sun said in a K-State Today announcement. “As these techniques become more common in employee selection, organizations should be aware that this might help them save time and still accurately measure personality. More research is needed to learn whether it is fair to minority groups or susceptible to faking and its legal and ethical implications.”
To analyze the AI personality scores, each student conversed with the AI chatbot for 20-30 minutes and completed self-reported personality assessments for comparison. The grade point average and peer-rated college reports were then used to measure personality outcomes. K-State said the researchers also used participants’ chat responses to train the AI to predict the self-reported personality scores.
The researchers found that AI personality scores were “consistent or similar” to the self-reported personality measures. According to K-State, AI could predict GPA more accurately than students could.
Sun studies and teaches industrial-organizational psychology, personnel selection, individual differences and quantitative methods.