Kansas State University’s fall semester enrollment is at its lowest point in more than three decades.
University administrators announced Thursday that fall 2021 enrollment is 20,229 students. This is a decrease of 625 students, or 3%, from the fall 2020 semester when the university reported a headcount of 20,854 students. For fall 2019, the university tallied 21,719 students.
This is the lowest enrollment figure the university has observed since 1989 when the university had 20,110 students.
University officials said in a statement Thursday that new student enrollment, including freshmen and transfer students, dipped 1% from last year.
The decline in enrollment at the university started after reaching a peak of 24,766 students in the fall of 2014. Since that time, K-State enrollment has dropped 18.3%, or 4,537 students.
University officials said they planned for a “slight decrease” in enrollment and they “do not anticipate any effect” on the university’s budget for the current school year.
K-State vice provost for enrollment management Karen Goos told The Mercury that the overall decline in enrollment stems partially from a higher graduation rate. K-State’s six-year graduation rate of 68.4% is the highest among the Regents universities and above the 63.9% national average for four-year doctoral institutions.
Goos said a lack of campus visits last year also hurt K-State.
“The biggest thing that impacted our ability to yield students was the ability to visit during COVID,” Goos said.
Goos said university administrators have noticed that students who visit the campus “have a huge propensity” to enroll at KSU.
“We know enrollment goes up when campus visits increase,” Goos said. “It really makes a difference for a potential student’s decision.”
Goos said the university received “record numbers of inquiries and applications” last year, which she called a positive trend.
K-State’s Aerospace and Technology Campus in Salina saw enrollment growth for the fall 2021 semester. There are 741 students enrolled, up from 649 for fall 2020. K-State Online enrollment also rose slightly, from 2,763 in fall 2020 to 2,837 for this fall.
Among the six Regents state universities, Wichita State University and the University of Kansas reported enrollment increases.
Wichita State University posted the biggest percentage increase at 3.5%. This fall, Wichita State has 16,097 students, up 547 students from 15,550 in fall 2020.
The fall 2021 headcount for KU tallied 27,685 students — up 66 students from the fall 2020 semester enrollment figure of 27,619. That is an increase of about 0.2%.
The other three Regents universities posted larger percentage decreases than K-State.
Fort Hays State University noted a 6.2% decrease from 15,033 in fall 2020 to 14,104 this year. Pittsburg State University observed a 6% decrease, from 6,398 in fall 2020 to 6,017 this year. Emporia State University decrease by 213 students, or 3.7%, from 5,828 in fall 2020 to 5,615 this semester.
Manhattan Area Technical College reported an increase in fall enrollment. For fall 2021, MATC noted 876 students, up 79 students from the fall 2020 figure of 797. For fall 2019, MATC recorded a headcount of 906 students.
Overall, enrollment in Regents institutions for the fall semester increased, from a total headcount of 165,251 students in fall 2020 to 166,918 this semester. This is an increase of 1%.