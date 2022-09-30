Kansas State University’s fall semester enrollment has dipped below 20,000 for the first time since 1988.
University administrators and the Kansas Board of Regents released enrollment information for K-State and other public state universities Thursday.
The fall 2022 headcount of students enrolled across all K-State campuses is 19,722. That represents a decrease of 507 students from the fall 2021 total enrollment figure of 20,229.
The university last dipped below 20,000 students in fall 1988 when it reported an enrollment of 19,301.
K-State’s total enrollment has steadily declined over the past eight years, from a peak of 24,766 in fall 2014.
Officials said the Manhattan campus enrollment declined by 4.4%, while K-State Salina, Olathe and the Global Campus observed overall fall semester enrollment increases of 7.3%, 2.4% and 5.8%, respectively.
The overall rate of decline has slowed from recent years. Total enrollment declined about 4% in 2020, 3% in 2021 and 2.5% in 2022.
Enrollment for new Wildcat freshmen this fall rose by 2.9% at the Manhattan campus and 2.1% across all campuses. Transfer student enrollment rose by 1.3% across all campuses, and new graduate student enrollment increased by 1.5%, respectively. University vice provost for enrollment management Karen Goos said in a statement the growth in new student enrollment is significant.
“This is one of our highest priorities at the university and is a sign that our strategic enrollment management efforts have us headed in the right direction,” Goos said.
Officials also indicated that enrollment for African-American students increased by 14% and new Hispanic student enrollment rose by 6%. K-State provost Chuck Taber said this year’s freshman class is also academically strong, with an average GPA of 3.66, an average ACT score of 25.5, and an average SAT score of 1230, indicating a 42-point increase in collective test results.
In Topeka, the governing body that oversees K-State and other public institutions is reporting a 1% decrease in student enrollment around the state. Board of Regents spokesman Matt Keith said in a statement that across the six state universities, there was a decrease of 1,333 students, or 1.5%. Community colleges experienced a 1% decrease of 630 students, while technical colleges saw a 6% increase, amounting to 569 students.
Manhattan Area Technical College experienced 4.7% growth in enrollment, going from 876 students in fall 2021 to 917 this fall.
Regents Chairman Jon Rolph said in a statement Thursday KBOR is “taking decisive action” to reverse declining enrollments and better serve students.
K-State officials said one of their priorities for attracting and keeping new students is providing more scholarship opportunities. Beginning with the summer 2023 semester, scholarships and grants will be automatically awarded when a student applies for them by the deadline. In-state students who plan to attend any physical KSU campus are eligible for GPA-based or test-optional scholarships. For out-of-state students, the new Wildcat Nonresident Award will offer tuition at an in-state or reduced rate. The Land Grant Promise grant is also available and covers tuition costs for in-state students who qualify.
University officials are touting the new enrollment figures for freshmen and multicultural students as a sign that efforts to increase enrollment are working, under the newly developed Next-Gen K-State strategic plan. KSU President Richard Linton wrote in an open letter Sep. 12 that administrators are seeking input from students, faculty and staff about what the university can do to improve and how future priorities should be defined.
The Next-Gen K-State plan will replace the K-State 2025 plan created under former university president Kirk Schulz. Part of the plan focuses on boosting enrollment and identifying new funding opportunities and resources to support research, teaching, and outreach.