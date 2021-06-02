Kansas State University is no longer requiring face masks and physical distancing.
Masks and 6 feet of physical distance are now optional for people on any of K-State’s campuses and at university events, according to a written statement from university officials Wednesday. This policy applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status; health officials at K-State recommend students, faculty and staff members get the vaccine against COVID-19 if they have not done so.
Masking and physical distancing requirements are still in effect for Lafene Health Center and K-State shuttle services. University spokeswoman Michelle Geering said on-campus gatherings are still limited to 50 people. Events scheduled this summer were previously approved by university administrators and allow for larger numbers of people.
Geering said K-State turned on drinking fountains after students left campus for the year. The university blocked off fountains and water bottle refilling stations during the pandemic to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Lafene Health Center officials continue to offer vaccinations against COVID-19 for KSU students, staff and faculty members. Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available by appointment only until July 30. Lafene officials gave nine doses during the week of May 24-28; the total number of vaccinations given since they became available is 7,398.
Officials will update signs on campus and the university COVID-19 website over the next few weeks.
Since the start of the pandemic, university health officials gave 33,391 tests with 1,799 positive results for a positive test rate of 5.39%. For the week ending May 28, there were zero students in quarantine and zero in isolation in Manhattan. At the Polytechnic Campus in Salina, three students were quarantining and six were isolating for that same week.
No university employees were reported in quarantine or isolation for the past three weeks.